If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).

Video Transcript

- Let me tell you something you already know. Auston Matthews is sick. Not only the fact that he scored 40 goals, again, literally tying a lease franchise record-- now has four on his career along with Darryl Sittler-- but it looks like he's on his way to scoring 50 and even 60 goals.

Now 54 is the most that we've seen from a Leaf via Rick Vaive, and it literally looks like Matthews is going to completely destroy that record-- which, one, speaks to him as an offensive player, but, again, I think his overall game is just-- has set out a lot more this season, you know, considering everything that's going on.

And I think at this point if you're someone who's saying that Matthews doesn't belong-- doesn't deserve to be in the Hart conversation, then I think you've been watching the wrong game. Because I think what a lot of us have been watching is a star franchise center dominating the ice, scoring goals, and setting more records for his team.