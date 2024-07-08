Despite brief lead at John Deere Classic, Jordan Spieth remains MIA

Yahoo Sports senior writer Jay Busbee discusses what's gone wrong for Jordan Spieth, despite his brief time on top of the John Deere Classic leaderboard.

Video Transcript

On Saturday at the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

We were treated to the rarest of spectacles in golf these days.

Jordan Spieth atop the leader board.

Now it didn't last very long, but it was pretty exciting when it did.

He shot eight birdies in his 1st 12 holes.

He looked like he was really gonna be flirting with a 59 on the day and then the wheels fell off.

He went on to finish 13 strokes behind winner Davis Thompson tied for 26th, buried deep in the field of the John Deere Classic.

This has been part of a pattern for Spieth who really has been struggling to recapture the form that he had back in the 20 tens when he won three majors and seemed to be at the top of every leader board.

We have spent so much time focusing on Rory mcilroy's struggle to win his next major.

We've kind of lost sight of the fact that it's been seven years since Spieth had that memorable win at the open championship at Royal Burke Dale.

Here's how to put it in perspective.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have both won majors more recently.

Than Jordan Spieth, who was the one time golden boy, former world number one.

He's well off that pace.

Now.

He's ranked in the thirties in the world rankings and more troublesome for his own career.

He's ranked outside the top 15, the fedex Cup rankings which guarantees him entry into all of next year's signature events.

Now, what's gone wrong?

A lot of things for one thing is putter, which was once his saving grace has become merely average, his iron play is actually costing him strokes to the field.

But overall, I think it's just that golf has gotten so much better that every week there's someone who can step up whether it's a long term professional or whether it's an amateur that can go and take the crown away from guys like Spieth who just have not been able to hang on a long term basis.

The Spieth has had trouble in majors.

He missed the cut, the masters and he finished in the forties at both the PGA championship and the US open and he was a non factor last year at the Ryder Cup.

He went 02 and two, only total one point didn't have a single win.

It is a long, long way from when he was the darling of America and, and he seems to be completely lost at this point.

Now, if there is something that you can pin your hopes on, if you're a fan of Jordan speed, it's this his career tends to go in streaks.

He started out extremely hot, went through a dry spell and then won a couple of tournaments in 21 and 22 and was back in the mix.

Now, it seems like he's in a dry spell again.

He's got a couple of weeks to get himself tuned up for this year's open championship and then he can start looking forward to the majors next year and see how he can perform then.

But at the moment, Jordan Spieth is, uh, missing in action.