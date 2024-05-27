Derrick Jones Jr. with the great assist!

- Advertisement
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
"I will never, ever allow an American fighter to come here with this British board scoring the fight."
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Next up on the list: Walter Johnson.
Jones heard the chatter about the Giants’ interest in other QBs, but the team passed on drafting one. That means Jones' job is safe. For now.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
This team is built to compete now and could carve out a nice five-year window if it can keep the right players. A Finals run in the near future can't be ruled out.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.