DeMar DeRozan with the And-1!

Bill Belichick said he "didn't come here to leave" while being introduced at UNC, but his contract sure gives him the ability do so.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
With the College Football Playoff looming, Bjork said that OSU will 'support (Day) at the highest level.'
Few of the moves before the deadline have been wins.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Here are a dozen plays that shaped the 2024 College Playoff field, plays that could well have resulted in a very different field than we have right now.
Sasaki must wait until Jan. 15 to sign with an MLB team, but news about his selection could break unofficially before then.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into the 2024 NFL rookie class, breaking down the highs, lows, and everything in between. From quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, whose start with the Chicago Bears has been filled with ups and downs, to Jayden Daniels, who’s showing promise with Washington, the guys evaluate how these rookies are performing and what we can expect moving forward.
The Nats had a 10.2% chance of securing the top spot in next summer's draft.
Toney was a first-round draft pick by the Giants despite established on- and off-field concerns. He's now been dismissed by three teams in four NFL seasons.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 quarterback rankings.
The NBA Cup quarterfinals begin on Tuesday.
Alabama, Kansas and North Carolina were the other schools in Dybantsa's final four.
Can the Chiefs be considered dominant after so many narrow victories?
Here's everything you need to know before the in-season tournament resumes on Tuesday.
Josh Allen is closing in on his first career NFL MVP award.