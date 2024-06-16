DeChambeau in driver's seat after Round 3 at US Open

Yahoo Sports senior writer Jay Busbee checks in from Pinehurst after Saturday's action at the US Open. Bryson DeChambeau leads the field with Rory IcIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Matthieu Pavon also in the mix.

It is the end of a remarkable Saturday at Pinehurst today that gave golf a new folk hero.

Yes, Bryson Demba has won a major before but he has never had the support that he had today at Pinehurst during the US open.

He had crowds following his every move.

He had fans chanting USA USA.

He was fist pumping after everybody.

He was absolutely in his element and he wrote it to a three shot lead.

He's sitting at minus seven right now, three strokes behind him.

Matthew Pavo, Rory mcilroy.

Patrick can, those four will make up the two final groups in Sunday's final round at the US Open.

Now, if you're a fan of the golf gossip, Patrick Cantlay and Rory mcilroy paired together, those were the two that fought last year at the Ryder Cup.

Those are the two that may or may not be fighting behind the scenes of the PGA tour, Saudi golf mergers.

So a lot going on there.

But this is Bryson Duchamp's weekend so far.

He's got that three shot lead.

He's got everything in his hands to make that run in the second US open and no matter what he's going to give us some great content.