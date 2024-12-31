DeAndre Jordan with the big dunk

Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans could be in for a big Sunday, in more ways than one. DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, needs a little help from Patrick Mahomes.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz deep dive into each College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup to share keys to success, picks, predictions and more.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.