Can Daniel Dubois right his wrong in an Oleksandr Usyk rematch?
Keith Idec joined the Uncrowned Post-Fight show to discuss the aftermath of Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury.
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good start.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.
Asked what he said to officials, Mazzulla responded that he was giving holiday wishes to the crew.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle looked fine and the Chiefs beat the Texans to move one step closer to clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.
The Fighting Irish beat the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff opener on Friday night.
Follow along all Saturday as we cover three CFP games.
Head coach Raheem Morris has decided to go with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Notre Dame's win against Indiana in the first-ever game of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together for only the fourth time this season.
Garrett has been with the Browns since the team drafted him in 2017, but seems open to the idea of changing his situation.
The Beacons rallied from a 22-point deficit with just under seven minutes remaining.
Johnson, who was traded to Baltimore in October, was originally suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' after refusing to enter the game.
The Braves, Blue Jays and Padres are among the teams that have yet to join the winter spending spree.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers the Week 16 traffic report with his green-light, yellow-light and red-light plays of the week.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.