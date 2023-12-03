D'Angelo Russell with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets
D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets, 12/02/2023
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
"It works out for the best," the NBA player said of his living arrangement with Butch Stockton. "I can help him out like he helped me."
Watch Mike Perry's brutal win over Luke Rockhold ahead of his return this Saturday at BKFC 56.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory. The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the l ongest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97. The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120. The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Clevelan
Zara and Mike Tindall have opened up about how their children and the Prince and Princess of Wales' children often find themselves in competition…
Postgame quotes from the podium, lockerroom after Seattle lost 41-35 to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.
"I haven’t played in six months," the golf pro said following his return to the sport
Erik ten Hag and Anthony Martial were involved in an angry exchange as Manchester United slipped to a sixth defeat of the season in the latest blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.
TORONTO — Joseph Woll saved his best for last. The Maple Leafs rookie goaltender had already made two huge stops in overtime when Kraken forward Jordan Eberle appeared on the lip of the crease with the game on his stick. Woll went full stretch — "just trying to do everything I can" — to deny that chance as well, giving him 37 saves through regulation and the 3-on-3 extra period before making two more in the shootout as Toronto secured a 4-3 victory over Seattle. "A lot of fun when the game's on
The NFL safety wrote "Yikes" alongside a photograph of a reporter's wife in a since-deleted post
TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs were cruising. The winger had bagged his second-career hat trick to snap a long goal drought and help his team build a 3-1 advantage through two periods. All Toronto had to do was lock things down over the final 20 minutes. A familiar storyline then bubbled to the surface, setting the stage for Marner to leave a final mark on the night — after his goaltender held the fort. Marner buried the shootout winner on the heels of emphatically halting an eight-g
UFC Austin will forever be remembered as the first UFC card to feature slam knockouts in back-to-back fights, courtesy of Cody Brundage.
"Julius Randle was having words with the ref during a marriage proposal," ESPN captioned a TikTok video of the couple's special moment
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested in Michigan on a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly injured his brother.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds surprised soccer icon Christine Sinclair with a heartwarming message. The Wrexham AFC co-owner paid tribute to Sinclair ahead of her retirement from the Canadian women's soccer team.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the field with the gleeful chants of “Messi! Messi!” ringing in his ears from delighted Al-Hilal fans who had just watched their Saudi Pro League team beat the Portugal superstar's Al-Nassr 3-0 in the Riyadh Derby on Friday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may have finished on the losing team — Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice after fellow Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened Al-Hilal — but Ronaldo still remains the focus of attention i