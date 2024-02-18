Damian Lillard 3 Point Contest Recap 2024
Damian Lillard 3 Point Contest Recap 2024
The Regina Humane Society says it's almost at capacity with dogs and puppies. To help these furry friends find a home, it's now giving them out for as low as $25. Before Friday's announcement, the adoption fee for a canine ranged from $200 to $375. The Regina Humane Society (RHS) said it's housing more than 40 dogs at its facility. Bill Thorn, director of marketing and communications, said the unprecedented number of dogs is inching close to more than they can safely accommodate. "We are getting
The Slam Dunk contest is the pinnacle of Saturday's NBA All-Star lineup, following the skills challenge and 3-point contests. Here's what to know.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $7.
Thousands of items are on sale at Adidas this Family Day long weekend. Save up to 65 per cent on shoes, apparel and more.
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will try to become the first back-to-back NBA 3-point contest champ since Toronto’s Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Dollar Tree is a budget-friendly store where nearly everything is $1.25. This includes an assortment of kitchen supplies like storage containers, cutting boards, cleaning products and more. Also: 7...
The Beatle said he was "incredibly grateful" to be reunited with his bass guitar stolen in 1972.
Savvy GOBankingRates readers will notice there's something different about our roundup of best Dollar Tree buys this month. Some of these picks are specific to February events while others are looking...
Canadians can shop dozens of President's Day sales this Family Day weekend — here are the 50+ best deals worth checking out.
As lambing season enters its peak, farmers and police in Cumbria are hoping to reduce dog attacks.
Costco hot dogs are both a business success story and a culinary phenomenon, and a trip to the food court for one is an integral part of the Costco experience.
Dogs can consume some "human foods," but it's hard to keep track of what your pet can and cannot eat. Get to if your dog can have eggs.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
“I’ve never won before,” the Maryland man said.
City officials had already forced the business to close this month after finding several code violations, they said.
Spruce up your home with these not-to-miss deals from Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more.
If there's one skill frugal people excel at, it's grocery shopping. While many people can justify splurging $100 on shoes or furniture that will last a long time, spending hundreds of dollars on...
A Compton man was pronounced dead Friday morning after a dog mauling.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Cuisinart and iRobot.