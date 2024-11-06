Dalton Kincaid primed for high-volume game vs. Colts

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the Buffalo TE in Week 10 vs. Indianapolis.

Video Transcript

Dalton.

Kincaid has averaged more than seven targets over the last five games including 10 last week.

Moore looks downfield would be nice but he's been active in the red zone.

The Bills have gone past happy recently and both Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman are dealing with injuries.

Kincaid should be busy Sunday against the Colts defense allowing the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Kincaid is second on Buffalo and targets per out run and he gets a nice matchup indoors Sunday, the tight end records, six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.