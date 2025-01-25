Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer, but was it the right move?
Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Frank Schwab reacts to Dallas hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.
"I will 100% be honest with you: I’d love to be a head coach," Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports two summers ago. Now he gets his chance. What will it look like in Dallas?
Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have issues to fix, and the draft capital to do it.
Brian Schottenheimer appears to be furthest along the road to a job offer, but Kellen Moore is more widely regarded around the league as a play-caller who is adapting to league trends.
Saleh was previously the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017–20 until taking the head coaching job with the New York Jets.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
Yahoo Sports' NFL staff writers weigh in, and while the decision is unanimous, they might agree even more on the unpredictable nature of the Cowboys' search.
In today's edition: Bow down to the Buckeyes, Aussie Open update, Divisional Round recap, two-man race for NBA MVP, golf is hard, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Eagles' QB played with a knee brace after suffering an injury in the divisional round win over the Rams.
Jacksonville officially announced Coen as the team's new head coach on Friday after a messy hiring process.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
It's the last two-game slate of the NFL season. Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.
Liam Coen had taken himself out of the running for the Jacksonville job, but reversed course and officially became the Jaguars' next coach on Friday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delves into Saquon Barkley's 2024 success, breaking down why it was possible to overthink what was always going to be a perfect situation.
Belichick has signed his deal with the school and it goes through the end of 2029.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
It's almost Championship Sunday, and we'll get to two teams and one incredible rookie QB who are actually playing in a minute. First up, two other franchises in the news.