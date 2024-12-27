Could Brian Thomas Jr. be a top-5 fantasy WR in 2025? | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy contributor Sal Vetri reveals his bold prediction for the 2025 fantasy football season.

Video Transcript

Yeah, I mean, it was going to be, it's around Brian Thomas, and it was gonna be that this guy will be a top 10 wide receiver next year, and he's basically doing that this year.

It's gonna be that he's gonna be a top 5 wide receiver.

In the last two weeks, he's been doing that.

So I'm gonna go out on a limb and change it from a top 5 fantasy receiver next year to let's say the #1 overall wide receiver in fantasy football.

I mean, Brian Thomas this year is #1 in receiving yards among strokeies when there were 3 other guys drafted ahead of.

And talked a lot more this offseason about Ben Bryant Thomas.

Most people talked about Thomas's flaws as maybe a one-trick speed pony, and he's showing everybody that that's completely wrong.

When they changed their quarterbacks to Mac Jones this year, and yes, that's the situation Thomas is dealing with.

Mac Jones, poor play calling and a poor offensive line.

We got to see Thomas go from the vertical threat in this offense to move into the slot more, to work in the short to intermediate parts of the field, more in-breaking routes.

And honestly, since Then he's become an even better receiver, showing that he could produce after the catch, win at the top of routes, and over this past month of the season, he is a top 5 fantasy wide receiver.

Over the last two weeks, he's the number 2 fantasy wide receiver.

I think that continues this week against a poor Texan, a Titans secondary that he had 8 catches for 86 yards earlier this year against, and it carries over into next year, where he'll be taken at the end of the 2nd, early 3rd round and finish as the wide receiver one overall.