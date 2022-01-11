  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cost of keeping Jack Campbell in Toronto increasing by the save

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jack Campbell's superman save against Colorado was the latest impressive effort in an eye-catching season for the Maple Leafs goaltender, who now finds himself in a strong bargaining position for a contract extension in Toronto.

Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

Video Transcript

- Hey, everyone. Welcome back to "In the Mentions." Welcome to 2022. I'm TicTacTOmar. And just do me a quick favor, just like, look outside-- look outside, look in the sky, because what you're seeing is not a bird, it's not a plane, it's not even Superman himself, not Clark Kent, but it is Jack Campbell, making a ridiculous save against Devon Toews. Everyone's seen it at this point, right?

Literally there's a whole cluster of people in front of the net. And when you think it's an easy goal for Toews, no, Jack Campbell dives out of the air and saves it, which would be great, if the Leafs didn't lose afterwards. Doesn't it suck when they do that? It seems like the Leafs have a history of not only, one, blowing 4-1 leads, and of course that happened as well-- wow, I really wanted this to be a positive one.

Now, not only do they blow 4-1 leads, but they also seem that they kind of waste, like, incredible feats that happen. Auston Matthews's first game, he scored four goals, cool. Then they lose to Ottawa in overtime. Kasperi Kapanen in the playoffs a couple of years ago, remember that, in game seven? He literally embarrassed Brad Marchand, scored a shorthanded goal, and then they lost.

So hopefully we get to a point where a couple of players can have incredible, incredible moments, and they win the game. Even though it didn't turn out well, I think it was still a great moment for all of us to kind of get excited about. A lot of fans are tweeting about it, which is wicked. Even Nazem Kadri had a hilarious reaction to it. I mean, when a goalie makes the save that bad that you're literally standing up with your hands over your head, you know you did something right.

I think the interesting thing-- then here's a quote from Lindsay saying, is this a Save of the Year candidate? Uh, yeah, I think it has to be, right? Granted, we have seen a lot of saves over the entirety of the season. A lot of them have been even at the hands of Jack Campbell, but I think you see a save like this and you have to think it has to be at least, like, top 20, right? But then on the downside you think, hey, what does this mean for his contract?

And I know a lot of you might say, hey, like, why can't we just enjoy the ride? I unfortunately can't do that, because I'm a person who looks at CapFriendly a lot, and thinks about what Jack Campbell's next contract is going to be. But I think we're getting to the point that, regardless of what happens, I think Jack Campbell can kind of walk into the office and kind of ask for whatever he wants, question mark?

Petr Mrazek is around, but hey, Jack Campbell has been on another level this year. And as long as he has performances like that, I think the Leafs are in a good spot. I think one thing, Jack, just stop blaming yourself for losses. I mean, you faced 50 shots, man, including that Superman save. It's OK, you don't have to blame yourself for every loss. It's fine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In the Mentions: Wayne Simmonds is the most important Leafs signing ever

    There have been many players better than Wayne Simmonds to pull on the blue and white in Toronto but on the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar explains why the 33-year-old may be the most important signing the Maple Leafs have made, highlighting Simmonds' work with the Hockey Diversity Alliance and his willingness to talk about important issues while playing for one of the league's biggest franchises.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Mexican president says doing well after second COVID-19 diagnosis

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is doing well after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time, in a video message played at a regular morning news conference. Lopez Obrador, who announced he had tested positive on Monday evening, said in the video he would continue working. "Fortunately, this is a variant that does have the level of danger as the Delta variant," said Lopez Obrador, 68.

  • Alexander Kerfoot has ascended, time to stop talking about Jared McCann

    Alexander Kerfoot has eight points in three games, and is contributing equally on the defensive end. On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar suggests that it's time for Maple Leafs fans to put the conversation about Kerfoot and Jared McCann to bed. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • 'Colonial wine from new, authoritarian bottles': Hong Kong re-tools sedition law

    The Hong Kong government is expanding its use of a long-dormant sedition law in what some lawyers and democracy advocates say is intensifying a squeeze on press freedom. Evidence of the renewed reliance on the sedition legislation came in late December when China-ruled Hong Kong targeted two media outlets. On Dec 29, about 200 police raided the office of online outlet Stand News and arrested seven people, charging two editors with conspiracy to publish "seditious publications".

  • The 8 Best Designed Basketball Courts in the World

    For those who are lucky enough to play basketball within City Wall Rooftop Court in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the experience will likely stay with them for a lifetime. Not only is the court set within the old, terra-cotta roofs of the city, but the views of the Adriatic Sea are something out of a fairy tale in Croatia. In 2016, Nike enlisted the street artist, KAWS, to paint murals on several New York City courts which were located in the Lower East Side neighborhood.

  • One of the world's largest floating solar farms

    This huge station provides electricity for 30 000 homes with the power of the sun!

  • Mercury in retrograde 2022: Here's what you need to know

    Mercury retrograde: Discover the 2022 Mercury retrograde dates, the Mercury retrograde meaning and everything you need to know when Mercury is in retrograde.

  • Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up: Celebrities and their professional dance partners

    Dancing on Ice 2022: Meet the celebrities and their dance partners ready to take to the ice. A host of brand new celebrities will get their skates on for "the greatest show on ice" this winter. Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor, former rugby player Ben Foden, This Morning star Ria Hebden, S Club 7's Rachel Stevens and more celebs will take to the ice to showcase their skating skills on live TV, accompanied by their professional partners.

  • Ant Anstead's First Wife Louise Remarries: 'I Wish Them a Lifetime Full of Happiness'

    The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star split from his first wife and mother of his two oldest children in 2017, after 22 years together

  • How the Canes turned anticipation and execution into one of the NHL’s best penalty kills

    The Hurricanes have defused their opponents’ past 28 power plays over nine games, and boast the second-best PK percentage in the league, despite being among the leaders in shorthanded minutes per game.

  • Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative

    Two Oklahoma death row inmates facing executions in the coming months offered firing squad as a less problematic alternative to the state's three-drug lethal injection, one of their attorneys told a federal judge on Monday. The two inmates — Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle — want U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot to grant them a temporary injunction that would delay their upcoming executions until a trial can be held over whether Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

  • Quebec premier to hold news conference after public health director resigns

    Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon, after accepting the resignation of the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda. Arruda submitted his letter of resignation on Monday as the Omicron wave continued to overwhelm hospitals across the province, forcing the health-care network to postpone surgeries and other medical services. In his letter, Arruda wrote that should the premier wish, he would continue to serve. A spokesperson for Legault confirme

  • NHLPA files grievance on behalf of Evander Kane

    The NHLPA maintains that the Sharks were without grounds to rip up his deal.

  • Here is the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 Release Schedule

    Riding off the success of Spider-man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios is now gearing up to usher in...

  • After loss, Bama’s Nick Saban made a point of praising two players at news conference

    This was a nice gesture by the Alabama coach.

  • Study: trauma rates high in Canada among forceps and vacuum deliveries

    Researchers are calling for a reassessment to the safety practises of using forceps or vacuum deliveries in Canada, citing a new study that suggests rates of trauma among mothers and babies who need the interventions are higher than previously reported, and higher than some other countries. The study, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, says one-in-four deliveries that require forceps and 13.2 per cent of those using a vacuum resulted in physical trauma to the mother, w

  • Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture. King Willem-Alexander formally swore in the new government at a socially-distanced ceremony in the ballroom of the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. The ceremony came after a record-breaking coalition formation process following

  • Richard Hammond returns to car that ‘very nearly’ killed him on Top Gear in 2006 accident

    Presenter was in a coma for two weeks after jet-powered car travelling at 319 mph crashed

  • US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and will be used to provide shelter, health

  • Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Sony Open with wrist injury

    Bryson DeChambeau finished T25 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.