Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets, 01/25/2025
The Rockets held on for one of the least likely wins of the season after what looked like a disastrous finish.
Oklahoma City had a 42-point lead over Cleveland late in the third quarter.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
Can Cleveland win it all this year?
The Astros don't have a ton of room for Alex Bregman if he re-signs with the team.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
The three-time player of the year suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
It's the last two-game slate of the NFL season. Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.