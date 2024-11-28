CJ McCollum drills the trey

Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Memphis ran into an Auburn buzzsaw after an impressive path to the Maui Invitational final.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Scott Pianowski revives his latest On Target column, examining the lack of receiving TDs for Trey McBride, what's up with the new Bears offense and more.
The Sixers look like they have a good once in McCain.