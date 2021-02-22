How Chris Finch’s departure impacts Raptors
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses how he learned former assistant coach Chris Finch was leaving for Minnesota and what changes for the Raptors.
Joey Votto is determined to be a power hitter again. “I want to get back to being dangerous,” Votto said Monday from the Cincinnati Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. Besides, guys who crush the ball into the seats and punctuate it with a bat flip are just more fun to watch, the 37-year-old first baseman said. And he’s still all about the fun. Votto hasn't been the same — or had a great deal of fun — since 2017 when he hit 36 homers, drove in 100 runs and led the National League in walks (134), on-base percentage (.454) and OPS (1.032). Longevity in major league baseball is exceedingly difficult and sometimes requires reinvention. Votto said he tried too hard to be a different kind of hitter in order to be a tougher out as he reached his mid-30s, straying from what got him there in the first place. “I lost some of my strengths that I first came to the league with — hitting the ball all over the field with power, being difficult to defend,” Votto said. “I did that in exchange for command of the strike zone, putting the ball in play, being a tough at-bat. And it zapped my power.” He began making his way back to basics after a disastrous start to 2020. The low point came 25 games into the season when he was benched due to performance for the first time in his career. At the time he was hitting .191 with three home runs and six RBIs. Back in the lineup after three games, Votto made adjustments. He stood taller at the plate, swung away, tried to hit the ball harder and be OK with striking out more. Over the last 29 games he hit .258 with eight home runs, 14 RBIs and 21 runs. His resurgence coincided with a hot streak for the Reds, who got into the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. “I’m back to kind of a more comfortable place in terms of hitting,” Votto said. “Of course it’s going to come with some more swings and misses and of course strikeouts, but as long as I’m productive and as long as I’m dangerous at the plate, it’ll pay itself off. I have to remind myself that at the core, you know, that’s who I am." The Reds will have some weapons around him. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez followed up a 49-homer, 103-RBI season in 2019 with 15 and 38, respectively, in last year's 60-game campaign. Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama — all added before the 2020 season — and others are capable of offensive pop. But manager David Bell said Votto will stay put in the middle of the Reds batting order. “He has experience hitting in the heart of the lineup for his whole career,” Bell said. “We’ll have to take it as it comes but going into it we just anticipate him being a huge part of our lineup. Joey wants to play every day. He’s less concerned with where he hits in the order, he just wants to be in there and contributing. That makes it easier, a guy with all the success he’s had to have that attitude. It makes my job easier.” Votto, who will make $25 million this season as part of the 10-year, $225 million contract he signed in 2014, wants to be get back to work. “I feel healthy, I feel strong," he said. "And I’m looking forward to taking some of the adjustments I made from last year and some of the good performance and carrying that — or more — into 2021.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout is beginning a new season with the same old question. How long will the Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP have to wait for his first playoff victory? “It's definitely weighed on me,” Trout said Monday before the Angels' first full workout of spring training in Tempe, Arizona. “I hear it every year. The only way to change that is to get to the playoffs, no matter how that is.” Trout has been waiting for his answer to that query for nearly a full decade since his major league debut in July 2011. After the Angels' latest failure last fall, Trout knows he won't win a post-season game before he turns 30 this summer. The big-budget Angels are tied with Detroit for the third-longest playoff drought in the majors at six seasons, trailing only Seattle and Philadelphia. Not even the expanded 2020 post-season helped Los Angeles, which finished 26-34 for its fifth straight losing campaign — the franchise's worst stretch since the 1970s. Yet the eight-time All-Star remains indefatigably optimistic about the Angels' chances, even after owner Arte Moreno triggered yet another off-season overhaul by firing general manager Billy Eppler, Trout's good friend. “I’m trying to get to the playoffs,” Trout said. "We all are. If that’s not the mindset, you shouldn’t be here. We’ve got one goal. That’s to get to the playoffs and win a World Series here. It’s still the same goal. Obviously a lot of new faces this year. We kind of cleaned house a little bit. “I’m looking for a fresh start, and you know, I’m getting older for sure, but I’m still young. I still feel great. It’s a lot different now this year. I’m a dad. I don’t know if that’s something different, but maybe it’ll change the luck.” The Angels' biggest problems are all on the mound, so they remain out of Trout's hands no matter how brilliantly the $426 million centre fielder plays. Although Los Angeles didn't address its endemic pitching woes with any splashy signings, Trout and manager Joe Maddon are hoping the Halos can build on their strong finish to last season over a full year of play in a division that appears to be less daunting than last season. The Angels' top brass has spoken frequently of its determination to win in the prime of Trout's career, and it's a key motivation behind the organization's resistance to a thorough rebuild. They've simply continued to add pieces around Trout, hoping to get new results from various roster tweaks. Maddon agrees with the philosophy, and he doesn't shy from the Angels' responsibility to get Trout to the playoffs. “It would absolutely be almost like a mortal sin in the Catholic faith,” Maddon said. “You just can't miss out on that kind of an opportunity where you have that kind of generational talent. ... There's a lot of great players that never played in a World Series, so it goes beyond Michael, but I don't want that to happen to him. This guy loves to play. He's wonderful to be around. Of course I want to see it for Michael and his family, but I want to see it for everybody.” Although Trout is more involved in family life and in union business these days, he said he still went through the same extensive off-season workouts with the same trainers. He wants to improve his fielding this season after what he called a down year in the outfield, so he intends to increase his spring work with the glove and his arm. Trout is also optimistic about the latest change in leadership atop the franchise, even though he is still close to Eppler, who was abruptly canned by Moreno last September. Trout said it was “obviously sad” to see Eppler's departure, but he also feels comfortable already with new general manager Perry Minasian, who kept Trout firmly in the loop on the Angels' off-season moves. No matter who's running Moreno's front office, Trout believes the Angels in uniform will determine whether his playoff drought extends for another season — and whether fans will finally give him a break. “I’m tired of hearing, ‘Hey, Mike! Adding this guy, is this going to help you?’" Trout said with a chuckle. "I’ve got to worry about myself and try to do what’s best for me and the team.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
(@mortgages.by.laura - image credit) Alberta skip Laura Walker has her baby boy, Liam, with her inside the bubble, one of the few mothers competing at the Scotties who's able to have an infant inside the hotel with her. The lockdown restrictions at this year's tournament in Calgary are intense and outside of being able to nurse babies, curlers are not permitted to have any family members with them for the women's national championship. Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube It's so different from years past when fans would be treated to emotional and memorable moments as the curlers' kids waited at ice level to embrace their moms after a win or loss. Jennifer Jones is competing in her 16th Scotties. Over the past number of years her two daughters, Bella and Skyla, have been soaking up the experience, ready to meet their mom after the games. But this year they're watching from their home with Jennifer's mom, Carol Jones, and husband, Brent Laing. That Curling Show surprised the six-time champion Sunday night by having Carol and Jennifer's two daughters on the show. "This is the first Scotties ever I've missed," Carol said during the show, getting emotional. "I'm so proud of her accomplishments in curling and in her professional career. But I'm proud of the person she's become." WATCH | A sweet surprise on That Curling Show makes Jennifer Jones tear up: During the show, Jennifer's daughters showed off two big posters they had made for their mom. Skyla wrote "I love you" and "good luck in your games," while Bella wrote, "you are the best you can be. You try your best in everything you do and that is why we love you so much." Jones couldn't help but get emotional also. "Can you keep them so we can keep them at home?" Jones asked her daughters. "It's hard to leave your kids as a mom. I miss them dearly. But Bella, what do you always tell me? She always says that because she's watched me do this, she can do anything." Carol shared stories about how Jones started curling and that she thought her daughter might be a star one day. "Ever since she was little she's been driven," Carol said. "She knew when she started to curl when she was a junior what things could be like in the future." A night earlier on That Curling Show, defending Scotties champion Kerri Einarson also talked about the challenges of being away from family at this year's event. WATCH | That Curling Show: Kerri Einarson keeping kids close to heart: She held up a photo of her twin daughters, Kamryn and Khloe, that she's keeping beside her hotel bed. "It's difficult. Not having my husband and my girls here is tough but we've got a collage happening in Heather's room and I've got this picture beside my bed so they know that they're with me," Einarson said. She says her family back home in Manitoba is watching all of the games, or at least trying to. "I asked the girls if they watched the game [Friday] night and they said, 'Mom, we kind of fell asleep,'" Einarson said. While both Jones and Einarson are missing their daughters, they hope to be around at the Scotties for the rest of the week and playing in the championship game on Sunday. WATCH | That Curling Show celebrates the legacy of Sandra Schmirler: