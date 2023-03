People

From sharing personal news to highlighting causes close to heart, Princess Eugenie keeps it real on Instagram. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the January photo, which showed her son August, 2, kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs. The baby on the way will be the second child for Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and is due this summer.