Celtics vs Pacers Game Highlights
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Boston Celtics, 135-132 in overtime. Bennedict Mathurin led a trio of Pacers with double-doubles as he tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists while while Pascal Siakam (29 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) and Tyrese Haliburton (17 points, 12 assists which led to 31 points) scored a combined 46 points. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 37 points and 8 rebounds as Jaylen Brown (25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Derrick White (23 points, 3 rebounds) added 48 points.