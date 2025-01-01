Cavaliers vs Lakers Game Highlights
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 122-110, for their 8th consecutive victory. Cleveland Cavaliers Top Performers Jarrett Allen – 27 points (season-high), 14 rebounds, 3 blocks Donovan Mitchell – 26 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 3PM Los Angeles Lakers Top Performers Austin Reaves – 35 points (season-high), 9 rebounds, 10 assists Anthony Davis – 23 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 3PM The Cleveland Cavaliers move to 29-4, while the Los Angeles Lakers fall to 18-14.