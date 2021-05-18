Capitals may have dug themselves a grave vs. Bruins
Washington has taken the play to the Bruins through the first two games of their series, but they head back to Boston all even after blowing a late lead before falling in OT in Game 2.
Kyle Lowry says his family will play a large part in whether he'll remain with the Toronto Raptors next season.
Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Canes to a series-opening win.
Capitals winger Tom Wilson threw the hit of the playoffs so far, obliterating Bruins forward Curtis Lazar into his own bench.
Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after Taylor Hall tied it late in regulation to help the Bruins to a series-tying win in Game 2.
Kevin Pillar walked off the field on his own after a scary moment in Atlanta on Monday night.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.
Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.
Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.
“If the games go ahead, then Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they are doing."
Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.
In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.
Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Roush has reportedly offered Keselowski a contract to drive the No. 6 car in 2022. And that contract includes an ownership stake in the team.