How will Canadiens weaponize Suzuki and Caufied on home ice?

The Canadian Press
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig delivered a statement of intent for the coming season by signing Portugal forward André Silva from Bundesliga rival Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. The 25-year-old Silva, who scored 28 times in 32 league appearances for Frankfurt last season, signed a five-year deal with his new club, Leipzig said in a statement. Only Robert Lewandowski scored more goals (41) in the Bundesliga last season. Altogether, Silva has 40 goals in 57 Bundesliga appearances over two seasons