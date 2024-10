The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 124-109. Damian Lillard (30 points, 6 3PM, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists) combined for 55 points as Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince added 17 points each. Tyrese Maxey was 10-31 from the floor for 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. The Bucks move to 1-0 as the 76ers fall to 0-1.