Brook Lopez hits from way downtown

The league's current on-court product might be turning away fans. Would a greater reward for dunking improve it?
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together for only the fourth time this season.
The first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era is here.
The Beacons rallied from a 22-point deficit with just under seven minutes remaining.
The Braves, Blue Jays and Padres are among the teams that have yet to join the winter spending spree.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf squared off in the latest version of the made-for-television event in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
Perez finished eighth in the standings as teammate Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title and Red Bull finished third in the constructor's standings.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
We’re a long way from any reunification of the game of golf. But for a night, golf fans can get a look at four of the game’s best sharing a course.
The name of the White Sox's home isn't too different.