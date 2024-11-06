Is Brock Purdy poised for a top-5 fantasy finish vs. the Buccaneers?

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the San Francisco QB in Week 10 vs. the Buccaneers.

Video Transcript

Brock.

Purdy comes out of his buy with healthier weapons and in a favorable matchup, Tampa Bay has allowed the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season including 12 touchdown passes.

Over the last three weeks, the bucks' defense played 83 snaps Monday night and now gets a short week.

Purdy has the NF L's top passer rating versus zone coverage which Tampa Bay uses at the league's highest rate.

The 49er are projected to score the second most points this week.

So Purdy looks like a top five fantasy.

QB.

Purdy throws for 280 yards and three touchdowns.