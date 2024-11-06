Brian Thomas Jr. to shine as target share increases vs. Vikings

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the Jacksonville WR in Week 10 vs. Minnesota.

Video Transcript

Brian Thomas junior's lack of targets has been frustrating but more volume should be coming with Christian Kirk out for the season.

Thomas ranks eighth in receiving yards but just 28th in targets.

The rookie ranked seventh in the NFL in yards per route run.

Minnesota should help provide the volume as Vikings opponents have averaged the most pass attempts this season.

Minnesota has allowed the second most targets and fantasy points to wide receivers.

Matt Jones is a serviceable backup but hopefully Trevor Lawrence can play through his injury.

Thomas should be healthier after being a game time decision last week with a chest injury and he needs more opportunities.

Thomas goes for eight catches and 100 yards with a touchdown.

Sunday.