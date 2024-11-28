Brandon Clarke slams it home

Brandon Crawford won a pair of World Series titles with the Giants, who he spent nearly all of his MLB career with.
Fractured ankle? Shoot it up and tape it up. Fred Warner is playing.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides some insight into players we're most worried about heading into Week 13.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give their instant reactions to the rankings, interview Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, and preview the biggest games of rivalry week.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Brandon Graham's "farewell tour" has now been cut short.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.