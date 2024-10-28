The Boys in the Back Thursday 20241031.

That's a brutal loss for the Vikings.
Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a third concussion in two years in Week 2.
How did the refs miss this?
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.
The Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, looked like a new team. The Vikings have to wonder what their next step is.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
Abdur-Rahim died of complications from a medical procedure in a battle with an aggressive illness.
Reynolds was reportedly shot in the left arm and the back of his head, but the Broncos said his injuries were minor.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins. Harmon and Tice look at how Hopkins will fit in Kansas City and the fantasy ripple effect for the entire offense. The two also look at the WR situations for Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Seattle after all three teams sustained injuries to star pass catchers.
Embiid sat our Wednesday's nationally televised game against the Bucks with what the 76ers describe as "left knee management."
Jameson Williams will be eligible to return for the Lions' matchup with the Texans on Nov. 10.
With an F1 race and a marquee top-five showdown between the Longhorns and Bulldogs (among many other events), Austin is the center of the sports universe this weekend.
The former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback was released after posting $5,000 bond.
Neither team put on much of a show. The Broncos were good enough to get a win, at least. They’re 4-3 this season, which is a testament to Sean Payton’s coaching.
Brady's minority ownership stake in the Raiders was unanimously approved earlier this week, and while he can't take part in regular broadcast prep, he'll still have access to all that info on other teams.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into four offenses that have gotten off to uneven starts to the season that have players the fantasy world is counting on. Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, L.A. Chargers and Miami Dolphins. The two look at what's gone wrong so far and what ways each team can tweak, fix and evolve their offenses the rest of the season. The two also preview the 'instant classic' TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover the latest flurry of news around the NFL, including the Amari Cooper and Davante Adams trades, a quarterback battle in Pittsburgh, updates from the owners meetings, potential pass rusher trades and predictions for the Thursday night game.
Is the heat turning up on Mike McCarthy in Dallas?
Joel Embiid played in just 39 games last season while dealing with a knee injury.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the San Francisco 49ers 36-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks and go into Week 5 of the "QB Room" for updates on the Jets, Falcons, Browns, and more.