'This year was boring': Chris Boucher on Raptors season

Video Transcript

- Best off-court team moment this season?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Off court?

- Yes.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I feel like the season was actually boring.

- Damn, that boring?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, because, like, all that good trip was gone, like, the first week of the month. Like, Miami, poom, gone. LA was at the end and it was cold. Then after that, we got Orlando first like month-- gone. So, like, it's kind of boring, to be honest, with this year. And we were losing. Yeah, it was boring this year, actually, when I think about it. God damn. Shit, I can't think about something good I did this year.

- All right, we--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Nothing! Guys, this year was boring, man. Shit.

- Damn.

CHRIS BOUCHER: For real.

- Lord have mercy. All right, we got a couple--

CHRIS BOUCHER: I did get here. I say that was something fun.

- That is a positive. Yeah, that is a positive. Now a couple more. A couple more before we get out of here.

CHRIS BOUCHER: E, anything fun this year?

- Nope.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I got sick of my own foundation stuff. That's-- I'm telling you, it's nothing good. Hey, I just think about this. Nothing. That's bad.

- Yikes.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Didn't play the game in Montreal.

- Oh, yeah.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I'm telling you, boring ass year this year. Shit.

- Oh, man.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Made me realize that, man. Thank you whoever asked that question, man.

- All right.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Shit, I got to do better next year.

- We got a few more.