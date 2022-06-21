Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

- [INAUDIBLE] things [INAUDIBLE] talked to you since [INAUDIBLE] there are rumors about OG Anunoby being included in a-- in a trade to get higher in the draft. Is there anything to that? [INAUDIBLE] he's somehow dissatisfied with his role. Have you guys addressed that with him?

BOBBY WEBSTER: Obviously, I have great communication with OG. I mean, he's even up here now. So I'm not-- for one, we, obviously, don't-- it doesn't make sense to comment on all of the trade speculation, right? I think if we talked about every call we got or player that was discussed, then, you know, we'd be here for hours. So I don't think it's all that noteworthy.

