Betting the Stanley Cup Final

Justin Cuthbert breaks down his process for Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe futures betting before Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: We are doing a "Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast" short this afternoon. It's Justin Cuthbert, @JCCuthbert or @Cuthbets if you're looking for my gambling content, because that's what we're going to talk about now with a Stanley Cup Final betting preview. And of course, it's the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche in this year's Stanley Cup Final.

And if you've been following and tailing, then you're sitting pretty. This is going to be a little self-indulgent off the top. But I have to explain, excuse me, my process here in order to make smart bets for the Stanley Cup Final. And full transparency, I have futures bets on both teams. One is more lucrative than the other, and that's sort of reflected in the odds, but we'll get into all of that. But I kind of got to take you through from start to finish so that we sort understand exactly where we should be going here.

So Colorado opened the season at +600-ish, +650 maybe you could find it at, as the Stanley Cup favorites coming into the season. And I really wanted to find a way to bet them, but that seemed a little bit short to me, a little steep. I didn't really want to get involved at that price because I thought there might be an opportunity later on. That did present itself with the Avalanche kind of sputtering out of the gate. It wasn't too, too serious, but they didn't have the most dominant start. And I think the number jumped up to maybe 700 or something like that, and I jumped on it then.

However, as you probably know with all the commercials that you see, sports gambling became legal in Ontario where I am. So all the futures bets I had on certain sites got wiped away. So I lost that, had to rebuild. But thankfully, I had a lot that still survived and well, some that I wish didn't survive. But anyway, I had to look again for another way to get on the Avalanche.

And I was presented with this like boost opportunity at +400 when they were really like +350 or something. And I didn't love it, but I had the fear of missing out. I thought Colorado was the team to win this year. And I had been waiting for a price, and even that small little boost got me. But I jumped on at some point in April at +400.

And I also have the Lightning at +1,100 So they are the underdogs, and of course, that's reflected in what I have, but I got them I think after game 6 of the first round versus the Maple Leafs. So pretty happy with that number. Hoping, obviously, for financial reasons, that the Lightning do, in fact, win the Stanley Cup. But I think like, it's, oh, it's convenient, right, you have money on both of them.

Well, let me take you through everything that I did this year, because I think it's worth sort of talking about the building a portfolio aspect of sports betting, especially on futures bets. I've invested, full transparency, 9.5 units into the Stanley Cup market this season. I had three pre-season bets. One unit on the New York Islanders, awful.

A half a unit on the Florida Panthers, which was pretty good. And some of the reason why, in fact, I double, or went with Tampa Bay at +1,100 because I thought, OK, I'll have a decent number in the Conference Final and that team would be a favorite if the Lightning got past the Leafs, which I felt pretty confident in. Also had one unit on the Vegas Golden Knights, which was also an awful decision. So not a great start for me, although I did predict that the Panthers would be pretty good.

In season I added a unit on the St. Louis Blues at a really long price. I just thought, hey, this is one of the seven, eight teams that I think can win and the price did not reflect that. I think there were maybe like middle of the table and the odds were very good, so I jumped on that. And, of course, I got that boost, three units on Colorado weeks before the postseason began.

Now this process continues all the way up to it. So during round one, again, I got those two units on the Lightning down. And then during round three when it looked like the Rangers might have the Lightning, I put a unit on the Rangers as a break even failsafe, because I thought that they might go down and I definitely wanted this guaranteed profit, or at least guaranteed breakeven scenario in the Stanley Cup Final.

Now I'm not sure this is all positive expected value and all that stuff that you hear when receiving or giving gambling advice. But I do believe in building, as I mentioned, a futures portfolio, and investing in a market, and more importantly, rectifying mistakes. If I didn't rectify mistakes, if I didn't bet back into this market, I'd just be down two and 1/2 units I think it is.

I try over the course of the season to pick up value in all applicable markets. And now with the Avalanche and Lightning guaranteed to win, one of those two teams, I'm guaranteed to be up 5.5 units at least and as many as 12 and 1/2 units if the Lightning do, in fact, hoist the Stanley Cup.

Now more self-indulgence. Because the best example of building a position or buying or investing into a market that I have, at least right now, is the Conn Smythe Trophy. Now that process obviously began at the start of the postseason. I put down five 1/2 unit bets as a start, just to sort get the ball rolling. So half units on Johnny Gaudreau, because I thought Calgary had a decent chance to be in a Conference Final. Aleksander Barkov, because I believed in the Florida Panthers at the time. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar.

So what I'm doing here, at least what I'm doing when I'm thinking about the Conn Smythe Trophy, I'm identifying teams that have a chance to win and the player who will likely receive the credit if those teams do win. And now three of those five are still applicable in the Stanley Cup Final. I had Vasilevskiy at +3,300. He's now down to +400. I had Nathan MacKinnon at +1,400, he's down to +210. And Cale Makar at +1,800. He is the favorite right now to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +200.

So seeing these prices drop is an awesome thing, obviously, that's what you want to see. But this is a one outcome event. So you can't cash all of these bets or take advantage of the fact that all these prices have dropped. But if you do build that futures portfolio, if you build that position properly, you'll be in great shape, and I am in great shape holding on to those three tickets. And I did add, because that's what you do. You continue to mine value over time, even if you liked what you saw out of round one with Makar, MacKinnon and Vasilevskiy.

So after round one I put a half unit on Jacob Slavin, because I thought Carolina had a decent chance to go far. That proved to be an awful decision. But it was +2,700. It was worth sort of a little hedge. I put a half unit on Jordan Binnington at a large price. I think it was +5,500, because if anyone, if Colorado was going to trip up, it was St. Louis, who was next up for them. And that was a really long shot odd. And a chance, I thought St. Louis had to go to the Stanley Cup Final and Binnington was going to play that key role.

I put another unit on Andre Vasilevskiy at +2,900 at the time, and another unit on Cale Makar at +650. Then after round two, I put another unit on Nathan MacKinnon because he was just a megastar in that series versus St. Louis. And another unit on Andrei Vasilevskiy at +850. Again, same sort of thing happened for me in round 3.

As a hedge, I grabbed Igor Shesterkin, one unit, because the Rangers were threatening. And if anyone was going to get credit for that, it was going to be Shesterkin. Shesterkin was going to win the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Rangers won the Stanley Cup. So I thought at a long shot odd and an ability to basically cover off any loss, that was a decent hedging opportunity, especially with how much I had on Andrei Vasilevskiy.

So all told, 8.5 units so far into the Conn Smythe Trophy market. And a Vasilevskiy wins, we stand to improve that by four or five times I think and close to double that or maybe even more with Makar or MacKinnon winning, which is great being up 8.5 units minimum unless there's one sneaky underdog that we'll talk about a little later. That is a great upshot if you're gambling on this market.

We do have that one blind spot though. I'll get into it now; why not. And that's the emergence of Nikita Kucherov, who inexplicably in my mind, has shorter odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy compared to Andrei Vasilevskiy. And this is something I disagree with wholeheartedly. Not because I stand to profit majorly if Vasilevskiy wins. I just don't think there's an argument for Kucherov beyond like a lifetime achievement award sort of thing.

Like just looking at what they've done through three rounds, I would give Vasilevskiy the edge, even though Kucherov as the leading scorer for the Tampa Bay Lightning. But more important than that I think, I think the situation in the Stanley Cup Final sets up perfectly for Vasilevskiy to shine. But if in some way Kucherov gets the edge, let's say there's a couple of hat trick, he plays out of his mind, he's one of the main reasons why Tampa lifts the cup, I might have to identify that at some point.

Like if he has a major performance, I might have to bail out. I might have to throw something on Kucherov during the Stanley Cup Final to ensure some profits, even when the Lightning just winning the Stanley Cup will cover all that off. I just want to make sure I don't waste away the fact that I have such great odds on Vasilevskiy and the ability to double up, at least if Colorado wins the Stanley Cup.

Anyway, I think it was important to preface the betting opportunities that the series presents with that context, because it's going to impact what I'm going to do here, what I'm planning to do. And part of the reason why it's important, is because I like the Tampa Bay Lightning. And again, I stand to profit more so from the Lightning winning than the Avalanche winning.

There were some +170s hanging around early on the Lightning. For the team that has the superior netminder, regardless of who goes in for Carolina, or Colorado. They should get the bigger boost from the injury list with Brayden Point being closer, at least it seems than Nazem Kadri, and probably more capable when it comes down to it.

And they also have the history of not just winning the Stanley Cup the last two seasons, but solving opposing teams is really their forte. So if I didn't have money on each and more to gain with a Tampa victory, I would have played the Lightning to win the series at +170 immediately. And I still would advocate for it at +155, where it stands currently, because I believe this is closer to a coin flip series.

I would also look at the series spread. And the Lightning +1 and 1/2 games, so to either win the series or lose in 7, is at -150. That's what's being offered on the Lightning right now. And again, it makes no sense for me to lay the juice on an outcome like that in my position. It just, I don't, if we're going to go to positive EV, I don't think that's positive expected value.

But I would be all over it probably if it was more in the -120 range, where it's more, or closer to an even money scenario. But I do think that's a decent way to play it if you're just looking to jump in now and bet on the Stanley Cup Final without really anything else going on. But in my position, I think it's putting in a little less to win a little bit more, as to not like carve into the profits I've already secured.

So where I'm going to play the series or what I'm looking at right now is the Lightning in 6 at +575 and the Lightning to win in 7 at +575 as well. Both of those are very interesting to me, because I think if the Lightning are going to win, those are the most likely scenarios. And of course, +575, even if you make both bets, very nice profit.

Colorado to win game 1 and lose the series also caught my eye at +475, but I think I'd rather consider betting the Lightning to win the series if they lose game one rather than playing that. Because I don't really know what game 1 is going to look like. The price probably wouldn't be +475 on the Lightning if they do lose game 1.

But like this rest versus rust thing is tricky, right, because we saw with Tampa the rest did not really benefit them at all. And Colorado has had nine days off here between these, the Western Conference Final and the Stanley Cup Final here. But they also play at altitude. And I don't know how that's going to affect the Lightning coming in or how this series is going to look like immediately. I mean, the Lightning really are a team that gets a read on opponent first and then figures out a way to beat them.

They've lost two of their three game 1s so far. So I just don't want to mess with that. And I think it would be wiser to just wait and see if you want to put a series bet on the Lightning, because there's a good chance they lose game 1. And there's also a good chance that Colorado has a lot of it early on I think, and the Lightning winning a little bit later, and that's why identified Lightning in 6 and Lightning in 7 as potential bets for me.

Other things to consider. Series total games over 5.5 is -180. The problem with it is going to be real sweaty of Colorado wins the first two, because then they only need to win one in Tampa Bay to have that opportunity to close out in 5 on the road. And then you've spent a lot to make very little at the -180, even though I think it going over 5, getting to a 6th game is very, very likely.

But the series total over 6.5, so going 7 games +210 is interesting. Of course, you need a game 6 not just to happen, but for the result of it to go your way in order to win. But I think it does set up for a hedge out opportunity with that + money. You've secured your profit. If you're confident in the series going to game 6, you can find a way for that to work for you.

As for the Conn Smythe Trophy, I think it's hard to play either Cale Makar or Nathan MacKinnon at +200, +210, +220 each. It's a coin flip series, it's a coin flip between them. So I think right there, the value is sucked out. I go back to Andrei Vasilevskiy, who's the value play, at least in my eyes, at +400. I cannot imagine voters wouldn't want to vote for him given the opportunity it provides to tell a legacy story. This is a goaltender threatening to be the best at his position of all time, if not the most clutch and critical piece to a modern day dynasty. The narrative is there.

But more importantly, the numbers back up that narrative, which sort of makes it a slam dunk, at least for me I think. I guess the voters, as I mentioned, could go Kucherov, who has the more points than anyone in the last three previous post seasons combined by like a mile. He has been fantastic. He has been someone who's maybe, could be considered at least a little bit hard done by.

But its legacy over sympathy for me all day. So if you don't have a position on the Conn Smythe, I would be looking at Andrei Vasilevskiy +400. It was +450 when it opened, I believe, and yesterday or when it reopened after the Stanley Cup Final was set, I believe that was to start the week. But again, as I mentioned, I have to consider the possibility of Kucherov winning and making a bet to cover my ass.

The other name, and I really think it's a four-horse race, but Steven Stamkos maybe is on the fringe of that discussion. If he was lights out, there's a chance I guess, because the narrative is also there. The personal redemption arc is there. But he would have to be spectacular I think to wrest it away from either Vasilevskiy or Kucherov in the event that the Lightning win.

So to tie up my plans here with either outcome creating profit, if you've been following me, then you're in the same position, and the payouts reflecting the current odds where you get a little bit more to bet on the Lightning, a lot more, actually, I'm going to hold off until at least game 1 and see if it's worth betting on the Lightning in series.

But for now, I'm going to scoop up some longer shot markers just to hold for later on, low risk to set up either hedging or cherry on top opportunities. So the Lightning in 6 and 7 at +575 each. I'm going to call those official plays. And hopefully, if you're following along and you're invested in the Conn Smythe Trophy market, it's Vasilevskiy and not Kucherov if the Lightning cash either at 6 or 7. It's Vasi who leads the Lightning in terms of importance in those late series elimination opportunities.

We're just catching up to the betting thing like everybody else, because of course, it was legalized this year. But hopefully, we're going to infiltrate it more and more into our coverage. Obviously, we have here in the Stanley Cup Final, but as we set up next year, we're going to do a lot more of this and figure out ways to try and make some money, specifically in the NHL futures market, because that's my favorite way to bet on sports.

We will have the Stanley Cup Final on lock here at Yahoo Sports. We got "Zone Time," we got the "Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast," we've got in the mentions making its return with Omar. It's all great stuff over the next two weeks with a dream Stanley Cup Final. I hope you follow along with us. And I hope you make some money and cash some of those Conn Smythe futures.

You can follow me @JCCuthbert and @Cuthbets. We'll have more and more betting and NHL content to go. We'll take a little break in the summer, but we'll be back and it's going to be a great Stanley Cup Final. So Thanks again for listening and thanks for tuning in this entire season. It's been a great year and it's been capped off with a fantastic Stanley Cup Final.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden shouldn't put American lives on the line to defend the United Arab Emirates

    Opinion: The problems facing the United Arab Emirates are not problems that the US needs to solve.

  • Elliott: In NHL's salary cap era, Lightning aim to become a Stanley Cup dynasty like no other

    If the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Avalanche for their third straight Stanley Cup title, they'll establish one of the greatest dynasties in NHL history.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu done for the season as elbow surgery looms

    Tommy John surgery is also on the table for the lefty, who will miss at least the remainder of the 2022 season due to a lingering UCL injury.

  • Blue Ivy Is a Mini Beyoncé on a Father-Daughter Date with Jay-Z

    The two sat courtside during the NBA Finals.

  • People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

    ‘This isn’t Beyoncé?’

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold