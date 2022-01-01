The best and worst things to buy in January

McGrath says that there will be plenty of sales as retailers count on the after-Christmas foot traffic from returns. You’ll be able to find good discounts on everyday items, like toiletries and self-care essentials. This is also the traditional time for stores to offer “white sales." “So, traditionally, in the retail industry, they had what they called 'white sales' and those were sales on linens, towels and everything you need to stock your linen closet with,” McGrath explains. “Retailers don’t really use the term…but they’ll often use it as home sales or big home savings events and those items will definitely be on sale.” It is also a good time to look at some furniture as well as fitness gear.