Best fantasy fit for Brock Bowers | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

MATT HARMON: I love Brock Bowers. I believe, again, our colleague, Nate Tice, has him as the fourth overall-- fourth overall player on his big board. Like, I think that hype is justifiable.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Like, I would love to see him on the Jets, you know, where you have the established offense-- the established offense options on the outside, where you have Garrett Wilson, you have Mike Williams. And then you can add Brock as, like, this third piece to go along with Breece Hall in the backfield. If Aaron Rodgers is healthy, I think that that's a pretty good offense.

MATT HARMON: I do want to push back on the Jets thing a little bit just because I was going to ask you what team in an ideal-- ideal but realistic world you'd like to see him land on. Are you not a little concerned that, like, this guy that we're talking about a nebulous role and, like, how is he going to be used, are you-- are you not a little concerned that, like, Nate Hackett's going to be the guy who's got to figure this out?

CHARLES MCDONALD: What if I tell you Brock could be Aaron's next version of Randall Cobb?

MATT HARMON: Another interesting player comparison that I've heard, I think it was EJ Snyder and Brett Kollmann from "Bootleg Football Podcast," they compared him to, like, Kyle Juszczyk, right, like a souped up version of Kyle Juszczyk, right, and some of the ways that San Francisco is able to weaponize him as a receiver. So I know these are, like, weird player comparisons. But I think that's just-- to your point, that's the territory we're in with Brock Bowers and just the offensive weapon. Yeah, not the, like, Rondale Moore offensive weapon, like fake receiver type, gadgety stuff, but a true, like, mismatch creator at multiple positions.

But just when we're typically thinking about tight ends-- and, like, I know that Sam LaPorta was the tight end 1 in fantasy last year. He hit the ground running. A lot of tight ends were very productive last year. Sort of pushed-- pushed that-- like, we were having so much conversation last year about rookie tight ends and the concerns about the production and all that stuff. This last year's class kind of pushed that off a little bit.

But I do just wonder because Brock Bowers is going to be a guy that's so, like, really overloaded with information. That's usually how the tight end position happens, right, is you get thrown into the fire, right? And, like, you got to learn NFL blocking schemes, and you got to learn NFL route concepts. And, like, Brock Bowers might be a guy that you get him to a team, and then you've got galaxy brain Nate Hackett about like, oh, I've got to put him in all these different spots and all this stuff. And could he be a little overloaded with information?

And then especially to bring the Aaron Rodgers factor in here, a guy that gets frustrated with rookies and young players and stuff like that, I just see a little bit more toxicity in that potential marriage. And-- but I understand your point about personnel-wise, where he certainly fits in there.