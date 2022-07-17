Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly wed in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot, multiple sources confirm to People.

Months after revealing their engagement in April 2022, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, over the weekend, according to court records obtained by People.

