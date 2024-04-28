Austin Reaves with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 215.5WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-0BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 112-105 in the last meeting. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 29
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Gordon had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved to the brink of the second round with a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round series Thursday night. Jamal Murray scored 22 points as the defending NBA champion Nuggets won their 11th consecutive meeting with LeBron James and the Lakers in dominating style. Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points for Denver, which
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
The Kansas City Chiefs plan to explore options that include leaving Arrowhead Stadium after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped to pay for renovations to the 52-year-old building. The Chiefs and Royals, whose Kauffman Stadium shares the Truman Sports Complex with the football stadium, have relied on a three-eighths cent sales tax for upkeep. The franchises wanted to extend that tax with the Royals using their share of the money for a new downtown ballpark and the Chiefs envisioning an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead.
It was ugly all over for the Clippers in Game 3.
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
As the 2024 NFL draft resumed Friday, USA TODAY Sports once again handed out grades for each pick, this time in the second and third rounds.
Rafael Nadal was supported by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son Rafael Jr at the Madrid Open on Thursday…
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,
With the 2024 NFL draft complete, a new scramble for talent is on as teams race to sign the best undrafted free agents available.