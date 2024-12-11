The Ariel Helwani Show | Breaking news announcement, Alexandre Pantoja, On The Nose | Dec 11, 2024

We're baaaaaack!



The Ariel Helwani Show takes the champ out for a victory lap, answers your questions and even breaks some news on this wonderful Wednesday afternoon.



Check out the rundown for today's show below:



1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back answer all your questions in the latest round of On The Nose.



2 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja returns following his spectacular title defense over Kai Asakura at UFC 310.



2:20 p.m. ET: A special announcement is unveiled regarding a new player joining the MMA space.