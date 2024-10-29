The Ariel Helwani Show | Alexandre Pantoja, Chito Vera, Diego Lopes, Brian Sutterer MD | Oct 29, 2024

"The Ariel Helwani Show" is BACK live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. UK time.



A rundown of Tuesday's episode can be seen below.



1 p.m. ET: Ariel kicks off the show alongside YouTube extraordinaire Brian Sutterer MD, who breaks down Robert Whittaker's grisly UFC 308 injury and more.



1:30 p.m. ET: Marlon "Chito" Vera checks in after his recent setback against Deiveson Figueiredo.



2 p.m. ET: Top featherweight contender Diego Lopes joins the show after UFC 308's divisional chaos.



2:30 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja previews his UFC 310 title defense against former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura.



3 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back bring us home.