The Ariel Helwani Show | Demetrious Johnson, Ian Machado Garry, Michael Chiesa, Chase Hooper, Bryan Battle | Dec 9, 2024

Ariel Helwani is BACK ... IN ... YOUR ... LIFE!



Join the now 15-time (15!!!) Journalist of the Year award winner as The Ariel Helwani Show wades through the wreckage of another wild weekend in combat sports.



Monday's loaded rundown can be seen below:



1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys In The Back break down all angles of a jam-packed weekend.



2 p.m. ET: Bryan Battle returns following his roller-coaster week at UFC 310 and win over Randy Brown.



2:20 p.m. ET: Chase Hooper stops by following his big UFC 310 win over Clay Guida.



2:40 p.m. ET: Michael Chiesa is back after his Y'all Must've Forgot performance over Max Griffin.



3 p.m. ET: Flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson responds to the scuttlebutt from the weekend.



3:30 p.m. ET: Ian Machado Garry looks back at his performance against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.