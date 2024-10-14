The Ariel Helwani Show | Francis Ngannou, Tom Aspinall, Sean O'Malley, Michael Chandler, Julianna Peña

The Ariel Helwani Show is back in your life on this Monday, October 14!

1 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back kick off the new Uncrowned era.

1:45 p.m. ET: Heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou joins the show ahead of Saturday's long-awaited PFL debut.

2:30 p.m. ET: Michael Chandler stops by to unpack the Conor McGregor saga and preview his UFC 309 return against Charles Oliveira.

3:00 p.m. ET: Sean O'Malley discusses what's next after his UFC 306 title loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

3:30 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña returns following her title win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 307.

4 p.m. ET: UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall checks in with the heavyweight division still at a standstill as the world awaits Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

4:30 p.m. ET: Ariel and The Boys in the Back take us home.