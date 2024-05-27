Anthony Edwards hammers it home

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.
Durant and Booker combined for 82 points. But Edwards again proved too much for the Suns to overcome.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Boston's gutty 114-111 victory may be the Celtics’ greatest claim yet the league’s best regular-season team can truly withstand this playoff gauntlet.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Major League Baseball does not expect to implement an automated ball-strike system or "robot umpires" by the 2025 season, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.
This may be the end for Chusovitina's Olympic career, but she made her mark on the sport.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.