Anthony Davis slams it home

Anthony Davis took an accidental shot to the eye after blocking Raptors center Jakob Poeltl on Sunday night.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
The Buccaneers and Panthers went to overtime after each team scored in the final minute of regulation.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Oregon remained at No. 1 as the only undefeated team in college football.
Five winners of the nine conference title games will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff.
Four rivalry games turned ugly when the winners brought flags out to midfield.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.
Luck quarterbacked the Cardinal from 2008-2011 before spending seven years in the NFL with the Colts.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers his favorite Week 13 sleepers to give your lineup a boost!
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.