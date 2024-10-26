Amen Thompson finishes through contact

Fuller has had quite a journey that was shaped by Tim Duncan and Chris Paul, among others, as he has become a basketball force.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.
With his prodigious power, the ALCS MVP has reemerged as a main character on New York’s run to its first World Series in 15 years.
Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a third concussion in two years in Week 2.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Let’s get reacclimated with the NBA’s expected upper echelon by considering the cases for and against each team.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
There’s no championship hangover in Boston.
The Sixers will start their season without their two biggest stars on the floor.