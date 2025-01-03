76ers vs Warriors Game Highlights

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 139-105. Golden State Warriors Top Performers Stephen Curry – 30 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 3PM (8-8 3PT FG) Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ 3PM while shooting 100% from deep in a game. Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ assists with 8+ 3PM while shooting 100% from deep in a game. This is the first instance in Stephs career where he shot 8-8 (100%) from three. He shot 6-6 3PM two other times in his career, but never 8-8. Curry tallied his 6th 30+ point game of the season, 296th of his career. Jonathan Kuminga – 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 3PM Philadelphia 76ers Top Performers Joel Embiid – 28 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks Paul George – 19 points, 3 3PM The Golden State Warriors move to 17-16, while the Philadelphia 76ers fall to 13-19.