49ers overcome 7-pt deficit in 4th quarter to beat Packers and advance to NFC Championship Game
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the San Francisco 49ers’ 4th quarter comeback against the Green Bay Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle felt things were out of place when he saw Immanuel Quickley bringing the ball up the court after Toronto won the opening tip. Randle made sure his former teammate's return to Madison Square Garden wasn't a winning one. Randle finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his 14th career triple-double, and the Knicks routed the Raptors 126-100 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since a trade last month. RJ Barrett and Quickley were wel
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all that went well in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the end proved disappointing. The Packers are headed home after a crushing playoff loss. Love threw his second interception of the game with Green Bay trying to mount a late-game drive to prolong its season, and the Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead, falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night. “I think it’ll sting for a wh
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straigh
Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will miss his first playoff game with an injury.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is no stranger to a McDonald's drive-thru, as evidenced by a recent photo. But what, exactly, is his go-to order?
Ahead of the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo has asked for more volunteers to help clear the stadium of snow “to provide a safe venue” for Sunday.
Following through on a warning earlier this month, Authentic Brands Group has revoked Sports Illustrated‘s license to publish due to a missed payment. As a result of the move, the entire staff of the 70-year-old print and online publication was notified on Friday that their jobs were being eliminated. “We appreciate the work and efforts …
Bills Mafia answered the call. The Bills said hundreds of shovelers showed up ready to help clear the stadium. The team said it is overwhelmed by the support.
Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt isn't a fan of a potential Kliff Kingsbury hiring for their offensive coordinator job.
It's one thing for the UFC to condone Sean Strickland's goon-like behavior, but shouldn't ESPN have a higher standard?
As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.
"We're playing golf over here."
The Hurricanes have added a goalie with 51 games of NHL experience to back up Antti Raanta, ostensibly until Pyotr Kochetkov returns from concussion protocol.
The Lions, long one of the worst performing franchises in pro sports, are having a moment right now. And the entire Detroit economy is cashing in on the team’s success.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
Bills vs. 49ers? Chiefs vs. Lions? There's no shortage of intriguing story lines for all 16 possible matchups in Super Bowl 58.
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.