Uruguay dramatically beat Canada on penalties for third at Copa América

Uruguay beat Canada to third place at Copa América 2024 following a dramatic 2-2 draw and a penalty shootout.

Scorers: Koné 22′, David 80′; Bentancur 8′, Suárez 90+2′

This match was end-to-end action as both teams had one last chance to reach the podium on Saturday evening and threw everything forward.

A full-strength Uruguay side grabbed the early lead as Fede Valverde’s corner eventually fell to Rodrigo Bentacur. The Tottenham ace swivelled in the box and roofed the ball to the top of the net beyond Dayne St. Clair.

However, Canada looked the better side after going behind despite six changes. A stunning solo scissor kick from Ismaël Koné looped the ball up and over goalkeeper Sergio Rochet for 1-1.

Darwin Núñez was frustrated in the first half, while Facundo Pellestri’s goal was ruled out for offside. Jonathan Osorio somehow missed a wide-open net for Canada, while Tani Oluwaseyi scuffed multiple chances.

Marcelo Bielsa hauled off the Liverpool man for Luis Suárez in the second half, while Jesse Marsch brought on big guns Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

Uruguay threatened for the next goal, and substitute Brian Rodriguez called the Canadians into last-ditch blocks and clearances. The North Americans, however, remained competitive and confident before their star man from the first half delivered again.

Koné picked up the ball in the middle of the park, and his long-range effort forced Rochet into a diving save. A lurking David in the box then nestled the loose ball into the corner for 2-1.

The drama continued right until the death, though! Suárez missed a wide-open attempt at the back post but then scored with seconds remaining on a counterattack during potentially his final appearance for his country.

The match then went into penalties, where Uruguay prevailed after Canada’s regular-time hero Koné and superstar Davies both missed from the spot.