Raptors rally for 2nd straight win over struggling Nets

  • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dunks in front of Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dunks in front of Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Scottie Barnes, de los Raptors de Toronto, grita durante el partido del martes 1 de marzo de 2022, ante los Nets de Brooklyn (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/11

    NETS-RAPTORS

    Scottie Barnes, de los Raptors de Toronto, grita durante el partido del martes 1 de marzo de 2022, ante los Nets de Brooklyn (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The Toronto Raptors team mascot pumps up the crowd as the Raptors play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Raptors were permitted a full crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Dec. 13, after the Ontario government accelerated the lifting of restrictions. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    The Toronto Raptors team mascot pumps up the crowd as the Raptors play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Raptors were permitted a full crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Dec. 13, after the Ontario government accelerated the lifting of restrictions. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) tries to get the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) tries to get the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills tries to get possession of the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills tries to get possession of the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates with guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates with guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) squeezes past Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/11

    Nets Raptors Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) squeezes past Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dunks in front of Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Scottie Barnes, de los Raptors de Toronto, grita durante el partido del martes 1 de marzo de 2022, ante los Nets de Brooklyn (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Toronto Raptors team mascot pumps up the crowd as the Raptors play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Raptors were permitted a full crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Dec. 13, after the Ontario government accelerated the lifting of restrictions. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) tries to get the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills tries to get possession of the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates with guard Malachi Flynn (22) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) squeezes past Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN HARRISON
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jacque Vaughn
    Jacque Vaughn
    American basketball coach and former player
  • Scottie Barnes
    Scottie Barnes
    American basketball player

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn 109-108 on Tuesday night for their second win over the struggling Nets in two days.

Pascal Siakam fouled out with 18 points and Malachi Flynn scored 15 for the Raptors, who were coming off a 133-97 victory in Brooklyn on Monday.

Thaddeus Young and Khem Birch each had 11 points for Toronto. Trent went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.

James Johnson scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 18 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 for the Nets. Cam Thomas had 11 and Goran Dragic scored 10.

“We should have won,” Aldridge said.

Instead, eighth-place Brooklyn split its season series with Toronto and lost ground to the Raptors, who are three games ahead in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

“Obviously, everybody knows the situation we’re in,” Johnson said. “But the guys in the locker room, we understand it a little bit different. We understand where we’re at, we understand how close we really are to becoming what we want to become this year.”

The Nets played again without Kevin Durant, who is expected to return Thursday against Miami after being out since Jan. 15 because of ​​a sprained left knee ligament.

Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris were all out for the Nets, while center Andre Drummond sat because of a sore left knee. Drummond’s injury is not considered serious, assistant coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Filling in for head coach Steve Nash (health and safety protocols) for the second straight game, Vaughn said the Nets have a “sense of urgency” about the 19-game test that remains to secure a play-in berth or better.

“We talked about it before the game, we talked about it after the game, we’ll talk about it when we get back home,” Vaughn said. “There is an urgency. It has to be with this group. They have to feel it, they have to sense it and embrace it.”

Aldridge said he’s not concerned with how teams around the Nets perform in the final weeks of the season.

“I’m not watching the standings,” he said. “I think it’s more about us. We’ve got to start taking care of business.”

Brooklyn led 96-90 after Aldridge scored with 5:25 left, but Toronto reclaimed the lead with a 10-0 run.

Curry’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining tied it at 103, but he fouled Trent at the other end and the Toronto guard broke the tie by making a pair of free throws with 30 seconds to go.

Barnes blocked Curry’s shot out of bounds, and Curry missed another attempt before Barnes grabbed the rebound. Trent sealed it by making four more free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Johnson’s buzzer-beating 3 wasn’t enough for the Nets, who have lost four of five.

“We all know who we have coming back, and we all know what we have to do to help,” Johnson said.

For the first time since Dec. 13, the Raptors played a home game without any capacity limits on fan attendance. Toronto played a handful of December games at 50% capacity, but games since Dec. 31 had either been played before no fans, or small crowds of a few hundred people. Tuesday’s game drew 18,903, about 900 short of a sellout.

“It was amazing,” Trent said. “They were loud, they were into it. We need all of that.”

Before tipoff, the Raptors honored first-time All-Star Fred VanVleet with a brief ceremony at center court. VanVleet sat for the third time in five games because of a sore right knee. He also missed Monday’s win.

The crowd was much less welcoming to Dragic. The veteran guard began his season with the Raptors but left the team for personal reasons and was later traded to San Antonio. Dragic was booed when he came on in the second quarter, and jeered whenever he touched the ball.

“They really had fun doing that, didn’t they?” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “They never took their foot off the gas.”

Siakam said he was caught off guard by the chilly reception.

“I was surprised,” Siakam said. “I like Goran.”

Brooklyn led 59-55 at halftime. Young’s 3-pointer put the Raptors up 77-75 with 3:18 left in the third, but the Nets closed the quarter with a 14-4 spurt, taking an 89-81 lead to the fourth.

COSTLY CALLS

Aldridge was left frustrated after twice being called for defensive three seconds less than a minute apart in the final quarter. Trent connected on technical free throws each time.

“One was probably legit, and then one wasn’t legit,” Aldridge said.

Curry said he’d never before seen two such calls in quick succession at the end of a close game.

“That was shocking,” he said.

LATE DROUGHT

Neither team scored in the first 3:23 of the fourth quarter, a drought that ended when Trent connected for Toronto.

TIP-INS

Nets: Vaughn spoke to Nash on Tuesday and said the head coach was in good spirits. Vaughn did not know whether Nash was experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. … Brooklyn used its 35th starting lineup of the season.

Raptors: Nurse said F OG Anunoby won’t need surgery to repair a fractured right ring finger. Anunoby, who saw a specialist Monday, sat for the fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB players blast owners after league cancels regular season games amid lockout

    MLB is losing games to a labor stoppage for the first time since 1994.

  • Raptors fans ruthlessly boo Goran Dragic in return to Toronto

    Add Goran Dragic to the list of athletes Raptors fans have showered with thunderous boos.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Everton receive apology from referees chief over decision not to award penalty against Man City

    Manchester City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle the ball in the box but VAR official Chris Kavanagh decided to take no action

  • 'I'll Be The Majority Leader': Mitch McConnell Shreds Rick Scott's Proposed GOP Agenda

    The public lashing was an extraordinary display for a leader known for holding his cards close to the chest and for working to advance party unity above all else.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hypocrites Rubio, DeSantis won’t condemn Trump for loving on Putin but boycott Biden | Opinion

    At a time when the United States should be showing the world a bipartisan, united front against Vladimir Putin’s despicable invasion of Ukraine, Florida’s top Republican leaders have instead chosen to play partisan politics.

  • Nick Nurse, Scottie Barnes & Malachi Flynn on breakout game

    Malachi Flynn, Nick Nurse and Scottie Barnes discuss the second year guard's superb game vs. the Nets, how he's stayed ready throughout the season and what's changed about his play recently. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Jaguars reverse course on EVP, stick with Pederson/Baalke

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan reversed course on hiring an executive vice president Tuesday, leaving key football decisions to new coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke moving forward. Khan's about-face came less than a month after he said he planned to tweak the franchise's power structure to add “brainpower" to a “too flat organization.” Khan changed his mind after sitting in on staff meetings and witnessing a turnaround in terms of professionalism and chemistry.

  • Warriors aim to get back on track in Minnesota

    The Golden State Warriors will try to shake off a recent lull on Tuesday when they open a four-game road swing in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State dropped its third decision in the past four games on Sunday, 107-101 to Dallas in San Francisco. The Warriors led throughout, building an advantage of as many as 21 points, until the Mavericks went on a 26-3 run in the fourth quarter.

  • Fantasy Hockey Updates: Signs are there for Matt Duchene's magic season to continue

    Here are the latest fantasy hockey risers and fallers to keep track of in Week 19, in including the Predators' resurgent winger.

  • Beware buying into James Harden's honeymoon phase with the Philadelphia 76ers

    Trusting James Harden's hot start on the Sixers is to ignore everything we just saw on the Nets.

  • Nick Nurse on Raptors fans reaction to Goran Dragic: If there is one it probably won’t be great

    Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse, asked what kind of reception he expects Goran Dragic will get from a packed house at Scotiabank Arena tonight: "I don't know. I don't know if there will be much of one. I would say if there is one it probably won't be ...

  • White House cool to taking part in no-fly zone for Russia in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday reacted coolly to a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy for a no-fly zone for Russian flights over Ukraine, saying U.S. participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow, which Washington does not want. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters that implementing a no-fly zone would be a step toward sending U.S. troops to fight Russia, whose forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. "A no-fly zone would require implementation," she said, adding it would require "deploying U.S. military to enforce, which would be ... potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of."

  • Trae Young with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics

    Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics, 03/01/2022

  • For first time in history, two women sat behind president at State of the Union

    In President Biden's first State of the Union, the vice president and House speaker made history on the dais.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Russia loses Champions League final to Paris; Sochi F1 axed

    LONDON (AP) — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north. The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimi

  • Raptors forward Anunoby out against Charlotte with broken right ring finger

    The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and will miss the team's game tonight at Charlotte. The Raptors confirmed Anunoby's injury in the latest injury report. A timeline for his return was not immediately available. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game this season for Toronto and is a significant part of the team's defence. Anunoby missed 14 games earlier this season with a left hip pointer. The Raptors haven't played since a 1