Unsung Heroes: Arena staff during Covid-19 pandemic

As the sports world comes to an abrupt halt, there are still scores of individuals hard at work inside its venues, most of which are now closed to the public. This is a reminder that our favorite teams, leagues and players are nothing without the support staff that provide services to the fans. It is important to acknowledge all the hard work that these men and women continue to provide, even in a time of crisis.

Security personnel wear medical face masks before the 10th round match between Toluca and Atlas as part of the Torneo Clausura 2020 Liga MX at Nemesio Diez Stadium on March 15, 2020 in Toluca, Mexico. The match is played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) A worker cleans the seats after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA tournament has also been cancelled. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Waiters wearing masks serve food and drink in a terrace outside Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Scroll to continue with content Ad Bags of popcorn rest on a cart as a man cleans behind a vendor kiosk prior to the Detroit Red Wings playing against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Yesterday, the NBA suspended their season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NHL said per a release, that the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs were advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Workers remove decals from the court after the cancelation of the 2020 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament prior to the second round at Barclays Center on March 12, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The tournament was canceled amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus.) (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) Ground staff pack away the hurdles at the end of the day after Wetherby Races is run behind closed doors due to Covid-19 at Wetherby Racecourse on March 17, 2020 in Wetherby, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) An operator performs anti-coronavirus checks before the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Friuli on March 08, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Workers clean up after an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks at The United Center Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Taylor Michel, Director of Operations of DTG, Disinfecting Technologies Group, prepares to disinfect the arena following Yeshiva playing Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship - First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament without spectators. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) A worker mows the berm outside the Washington Nationals spring training baseball facility, Monday, March 16, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A man walks between empty chairs as rain has delayed the start of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Spectators stands are empty during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Japan's professional baseball league said Thursday it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A worker hands a drink to a customer before a NCAA college basketball game between Northwestern and Minnesota at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) A large bottle of hand sanitizer stands next to the cash register at a food stand in Pepsi Center before the Colorado Avalanche host the New York Rangers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A sous chef, who declined to be identified, sends up a cloud of smoke as he cleans his ballpark concession grill after the cancellation of the sprint training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) In precaution of the coronavirus, service staff wearing gloves prior to the 3. Liga match between Hansa Rostock and Eintracht Braunschweig at Ostseestadion on March 09, 2020 in Rostock, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images for DFB) A worker disinfects seats prior to the start of the second round of the 2020 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament at Barclays Center on March 12, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The tournament was canceled amid growing concerns of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) Fans reach for hand sanitizer before the start of the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March11, 2020, in Dallas. The Mavericks supplied the sanitizer for free. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Medical personal wearing face mask during the 10th round match between Toluca and Atlas as part of the Torneo Clausura 2020 Liga MX at Nemesio Diez Stadium on March 15, 2020 in Toluca, Mexico. The match is played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) A security guard, walks through an empty American Family Fields, the spring training home of the Milwaukee Brewers, in Phoenix, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The remainder of spring training baseball games have been canceled due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) A steward looks on from an empty stand during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC which is being played in a closed stadium at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Hammond Stadium usher Ken Trammell looks out on an empty stadium, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) A team attendant uses protective gloves to wipe down seats in the players' bench area during an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Trainers wear rubber gloves as they work in the bench area during the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Big Ten Conference announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Hammond Stadium worker Paul Francis stands outside the Minnesota Twins' clubhouse after a game between the Twins and the Baltimore Orioles was canceled Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) As the cases of Coronavirus spiral upward, Eileen Krause cleans condiment dispensers on the main concourse of Pepsi Center before an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) SUWON, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Vissel Kobe fans are tested for signs of the coronavirus ahead of the AFC Champions League Group G match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Suwon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images) A worker disinfects seats prior to the start of the second round of the 2020 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament at Barclays Center on March 12, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The tournament was canceled amid growing concerns of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)