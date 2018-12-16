Top shots of NFL Week 15

Top shots of NFL Week 15Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsDecember 16, 2018, 10:38 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.NFL Week 15Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (98) in action during an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 16, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 15Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception for a touchdown in an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons on December 16, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL Week 15Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins rolls over after having a pass broken up during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. NFL Week 15
Theo Riddick #25 of the Detroit Lions is brought down by Micah Hyde #23 and Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Jeremy Sprinkle #87 of the Washington Redskins dives for a touchdown while Nick DeLuca #57 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to stop him during the second half at TIAA Bank Field on December 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) NFL Week 15David Njoku (85) of the Cleveland Browns goes up for a catch as Will Parks (34) of the Denver Broncos defends during the first half on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images) NFL Week 15Running back Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled is the Baltimore Ravens defense in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Xavier Rhodes #29 of the Minnesota Vikings breaks up a pass to DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) takes down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) for a first half sack on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. (Sam Riche/TNS) NFL Week 15Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball away to avoid a sack by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lavonte Davis in the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers, 20-12. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS) NFL Week 15Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants fumbles the ball as he is wrapped up by Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks vaulted by David Moore #83 after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Wide Receiver Adam Humphries #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled after a reception by free safety Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass to Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Tennessee Titans defeat the New York Giants 17-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) carries the ball during the game against the Oakland Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 15Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Seth Roberts #10 of the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals pulls in this reception against Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Jawill Davis #80 of the New York Giants is tackled by Will Compton #51 and Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans on a punt return during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the Oakland Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) NFL Week 15Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked with the ball by Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Darren Waller #83 of the Oakland Raiders breaks a tackle by Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals before being dragged down short of the goal line by Shawn Williams #36 during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Darqueze Dennard #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals breaks up a pass intended for Seth Roberts #10 of the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Tyler Conklin #83 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Free safety Jabrill Peppers #22 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos in the end zone in the second quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball as Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys tries to make the shoestring tackle during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) NFL Week 15David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a first quarter catch against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) NFL Week 15George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Barkevious Mingo #51 of the Seattle Seahawks after a catch during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) NFL Week 15Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled with the ball by Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings int he second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)