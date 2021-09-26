Shirley Temple Wasn't Just a Child Star — She Actually Had Quite the Political Career

  By the age of 12, Shirley Temple was a bonafide movie star. Known as Hollywood's darling during the Great Depression, she'd already appeared in a whopping 40 films. Although her adult film career didn't flourish to the extent of her younger years, the actress went on to live a full and impactful life. See for yourself with these photos of Shirley that give insight into her robust career and happy personal life — and if you're curious about more stars, check out our deep-dives into the lives of Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn, and Julie Andrews.
    Shirley Temple Wasn't Just a Child Star — She Actually Had Quite the Political Career

    By the age of 12, Shirley Temple was a bonafide movie star. Known as Hollywood's darling during the Great Depression, she'd already appeared in a whopping 40 films. Although her adult film career didn't flourish to the extent of her younger years, the actress went on to live a full and impactful life. See for yourself with these photos of Shirley that give insight into her robust career and happy personal life — and if you're curious about more stars, check out our deep-dives into the lives of Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn, and Julie Andrews.

  Shirley Temple was born in 1928 in Santa Monica, California. The youngest of three children, her mother was a housewife, while her father worked as a banker.

RELATED: The Most Popular Child Star the Year You Were Born
    1930: A Young Shirley

    Shirley Temple was born in 1928 in Santa Monica, California. The youngest of three children, her mother was a housewife, while her father worked as a banker.

  • <p>It was her mother, Gertrude Temple, who recognized Shirley's talent for entertainment. She enrolled Shirley in dance classes at the age of 3 and a half years old.</p>
    1930: Young Talent

    It was her mother, Gertrude Temple, who recognized Shirley's talent for entertainment. She enrolled Shirley in dance classes at the age of 3 and a half years old.

  • <p>At just 4 years old, Shirley was cast in a series of low budget films called <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2014/02/shirley-temple-the-child-star-who-wasnt-a-cautionary-tale/283747/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Baby Burlesks." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Baby Burlesks.</a>" The actress later shared stories of <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2014/02/shirley-temple-the-child-star-who-wasnt-a-cautionary-tale/283747/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mistreatment on the set of these movies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mistreatment on the set of these movies</a> in her memoir, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Child-Star-Shirley-Temple-Black/dp/0070055327?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35392518%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Child Star: An Autobiography" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Child Star: An Autobiography</a>.</em></p>
    1932: Her Big Break

    At just 4 years old, Shirley was cast in a series of low budget films called "Baby Burlesks." The actress later shared stories of mistreatment on the set of these movies in her memoir, Child Star: An Autobiography.

  • <p>Shirley's exposure in the "Baby Burlesks" led to her being discovered by 20th Century Fox. At 5 years old, the young actress signed a seven-year contract with the studio. </p>
    1934: A Studio Contract

    Shirley's exposure in the "Baby Burlesks" led to her being discovered by 20th Century Fox. At 5 years old, the young actress signed a seven-year contract with the studio.

  • <p>After Shirley signed her studio contract, her father, George Francis Temple, took over as her talent manager. George represented his daughter's interests to the studio, served as a middle man, and fought for pay increases throughout her career. </p>
    1934: The Original Family Manager

    After Shirley signed her studio contract, her father, George Francis Temple, took over as her talent manager. George represented his daughter's interests to the studio, served as a middle man, and fought for pay increases throughout her career.

  • <p>Fox wasted no time in capitalizing on Shirley's adorable demeanor. By the end of 1934, she'd starred in seven major pictures, including <em>Bright Eyes</em>. Here, Shirley is seen with her adult costars in <em>Little Miss Marker, </em>Dorothy Dell, Charles Bickford, and Adolphe Menjou.</p>
    1934: Her First Big Film

    Fox wasted no time in capitalizing on Shirley's adorable demeanor. By the end of 1934, she'd starred in seven major pictures, including Bright Eyes. Here, Shirley is seen with her adult costars in Little Miss Marker, Dorothy Dell, Charles Bickford, and Adolphe Menjou.

  • <p>While the country was in the depths of the Great Depression, President Roosevelt referred to the child star as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/movies/shirley-temple-child-star-appreciation/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Miss Miracle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Little Miss Miracle</a> and credited her with boosting the country's morale. By 1935, Shirley was the biggest film star in America. That year she released some of her most beloved films, including <em>Curly Top </em>to <em>The Littlest Rebel</em>, and worked with some of the biggest names in the business.<br></p>
    1935: Little Miss Miracle

    While the country was in the depths of the Great Depression, President Roosevelt referred to the child star as Little Miss Miracle and credited her with boosting the country's morale. By 1935, Shirley was the biggest film star in America. That year she released some of her most beloved films, including Curly Top to The Littlest Rebel, and worked with some of the biggest names in the business.

  • <p>Shirley's childhood in the 1930s consisted of vacationing at Charlie Chaplin's Palm Springs home and playing with his two sons, Charles Jr. and Sydney Chaplin. </p>
    1935: Hollywood Playmates

    Shirley's childhood in the 1930s consisted of vacationing at Charlie Chaplin's Palm Springs home and playing with his two sons, Charles Jr. and Sydney Chaplin.

  • <p>While starring in one of her most-known feature films, <em>Curly Top</em>, Shirley was photographed on set with her costar, Jane Darwell. </p>
    1935: Costars on Set

    While starring in one of her most-known feature films, Curly Top, Shirley was photographed on set with her costar, Jane Darwell.

  • <p>In 1935, a 7-year-old Shirley received an honorary colonel title from the American Legion. The A-list tot wore her best military wear for the ceremony. </p>
    1935: An Honorary Award

    In 1935, a 7-year-old Shirley received an honorary colonel title from the American Legion. The A-list tot wore her best military wear for the ceremony.

  • <p>Shirley attended the 7th Annual Academy Awards as both a presenter and a recipient. The Academy created the Academy Juvenile Award specifically for the 7-year-old, who was <a href="https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/1935/memorable-moments" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:given the award" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">given the award</a> for "her outstanding contribution to screen entertainment during the year 1934." She also presented Claudette Colbert with her award for Best Actress for <em>It Happened One Night</em>. </p>
    1935: An Academy Award

    Shirley attended the 7th Annual Academy Awards as both a presenter and a recipient. The Academy created the Academy Juvenile Award specifically for the 7-year-old, who was given the award for "her outstanding contribution to screen entertainment during the year 1934." She also presented Claudette Colbert with her award for Best Actress for It Happened One Night.

  • <p>On the eve of her 9th birthday, the film star was photographed in her family home blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. </p>
    1937: A Star Birthday

    On the eve of her 9th birthday, the film star was photographed in her family home blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

  • <p>One of Shirley's most well-known movies, <em>Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,</em> was released in 1938 and was — no surprise — a box office hit. </p>
    1938: Another Big Hit

    One of Shirley's most well-known movies, Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, was released in 1938 and was — no surprise — a box office hit.

  • <p>In 1936, Fox resigned Shirley for another seven-year contract, bumping her pay up to <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/shirley-temple-receives-50000-per-film" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$50,000 per film" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$50,000 per film</a> — an unheard of amount at that time. Here, she's seen arriving at the premiere of her 1939 film, <em>The Little Princess</em>, with her parents. </p>
    1939: Hollywood's Biggest Star

    In 1936, Fox resigned Shirley for another seven-year contract, bumping her pay up to $50,000 per film — an unheard of amount at that time. Here, she's seen arriving at the premiere of her 1939 film, The Little Princess, with her parents.

  • <p>The Academy Award winner was invited to present an award to Walt Disney for <em>Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs</em>. Here, the actress chats with the visionary filmmaker and his unique Oscar, which boasted seven mini statues to represent the seven dwarfs.</p>
    1939: At the Academy Awards

    The Academy Award winner was invited to present an award to Walt Disney for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Here, the actress chats with the visionary filmmaker and his unique Oscar, which boasted seven mini statues to represent the seven dwarfs.

  • <p>In 1940, 20th Century Fox decided not to renew Shirley's contract. The actress was now a teenager and was walking the fine line between child and adult movie star. At the age of 14, she <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/movies/shirley-temple-child-star-appreciation/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:began attending school in Los Angeles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">began attending school in Los Angeles</a> and worked on films, like <em>Miss Annie Rooney</em>, sporadically.</p>
    1942: Becoming a Teenager

    In 1940, 20th Century Fox decided not to renew Shirley's contract. The actress was now a teenager and was walking the fine line between child and adult movie star. At the age of 14, she began attending school in Los Angeles and worked on films, like Miss Annie Rooney, sporadically.

  • <p><em>Since You Went Away </em>is widely recognized as Shirley's break away from her child star roles. Seen here in a scene with her costar, Jennifer Jones (left), the movie depicts American home life during World War II.</p>
    1944: Her First Adult Role

    Since You Went Away is widely recognized as Shirley's break away from her child star roles. Seen here in a scene with her costar, Jennifer Jones (left), the movie depicts American home life during World War II.

  • <p>In an effort to keep the spirits of soldiers up, Shirley arrived in New York in 1944 and visited Pennsylvania Station to greet fans in the service.</p>
    1944: Helping the War Effort

    In an effort to keep the spirits of soldiers up, Shirley arrived in New York in 1944 and visited Pennsylvania Station to greet fans in the service.

  • <p>In 1945, Shirley announced her engagement to Sergeant Jack Agar. The couple<a href="https://www.biography.com/actor/shirley-temple" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:met when the actress was 15 years old" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> met when the actress was 15 years old</a>, but waited until she turned 17 to announce their impending nuptials. </p>
    1945: Getting Engaged

    In 1945, Shirley announced her engagement to Sergeant Jack Agar. The couple met when the actress was 15 years old, but waited until she turned 17 to announce their impending nuptials.

  • <p>More than 500 guests joined the couple at the Wilshire Methodist Church in Los Angeles when they said "I do" on September 9, 1945. A reception at Shirley's home followed, before they departed on their honeymoon. </p>
    1945: Her Wedding Day

    More than 500 guests joined the couple at the Wilshire Methodist Church in Los Angeles when they said "I do" on September 9, 1945. A reception at Shirley's home followed, before they departed on their honeymoon.

  • <p>Now a married woman, Shirley continued to take on more adult roles. She appeared in <em>Kiss and Tell </em>in 1945. </p>
    1945: A Grown Up Shirley

    Now a married woman, Shirley continued to take on more adult roles. She appeared in Kiss and Tell in 1945.

  • <p>Shirley broke out her dance moves that helped sky rocket her to fame as a young child once again in <em>Honeymoon.</em></p>
    1946: Dancing Again

    Shirley broke out her dance moves that helped sky rocket her to fame as a young child once again in Honeymoon.

  • <p>Shirley landed a starring role in <em>The</em> <em>Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer </em>alongside Cary Grant. The movie gained critical acclaim and audiences began adjusting to seeing the star as an adult on screen, which helped cement the next phase of her career. <br></p>
    1947: A Big Role

    Shirley landed a starring role in The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer alongside Cary Grant. The movie gained critical acclaim and audiences began adjusting to seeing the star as an adult on screen, which helped cement the next phase of her career.

  • <p>In 1948, Shirley was in <em>Fort Apache</em>, which she starred in alongside her husband, John Agar. It became one of her most well-known movies of her adult career. </p>
    1948: An Even Bigger Role

    In 1948, Shirley was in Fort Apache, which she starred in alongside her husband, John Agar. It became one of her most well-known movies of her adult career.

  • <p>At the age of 20, Shirley welcomed her first child with John. Linda Susan Agar was born on January 30, 1948. </p>
    1948: Having a Baby

    At the age of 20, Shirley welcomed her first child with John. Linda Susan Agar was born on January 30, 1948.

  • <p>In 1949, Shirley starred in <em>The Story of Seabiscuit</em>. The movie went on to become one of the biggest films of the decade and helped establish her film career as an adult actor.</p>
    1949: Working on a Classic

    In 1949, Shirley starred in The Story of Seabiscuit. The movie went on to become one of the biggest films of the decade and helped establish her film career as an adult actor.

  • <p>During their marriage Shirley and her husband starred in several movies together. First, the aforementioned <em>Fort Apache</em>, and later the duo teamed up to play a married couple in <em>Adventure in Baltimore. </em></p>
    1949: Married Costars

    During their marriage Shirley and her husband starred in several movies together. First, the aforementioned Fort Apache, and later the duo teamed up to play a married couple in Adventure in Baltimore.

  • <p>After four years of marriage, Shirley's relationship with John began to hit the rocks. The couple divorced in 1949. </p>
    1949: A Divorce

    After four years of marriage, Shirley's relationship with John began to hit the rocks. The couple divorced in 1949.

  • <p>Shirley's parents, Gertrude and George Temple, accompany her to a 20th Century Fox party to celebrate her return to the studio in <em>Mr. Belvedere Goes to College.</em> </p>
    1949: Supported by Family

    Shirley's parents, Gertrude and George Temple, accompany her to a 20th Century Fox party to celebrate her return to the studio in Mr. Belvedere Goes to College.

  • <p>A year after her divorce, Shirley walked down the aisle once again. This time to California businessman Charles Alden Black. The star took his last name, changing hers to Shirley Temple Black, and decided to retire from the movie industry at 22 years old. Her last film, <em>A Kiss for Corlis</em>s, came out in 1949.</p>
    1950: Another Marriage

    A year after her divorce, Shirley walked down the aisle once again. This time to California businessman Charles Alden Black. The star took his last name, changing hers to Shirley Temple Black, and decided to retire from the movie industry at 22 years old. Her last film, A Kiss for Corliss, came out in 1949.

  • <p>After stepping away from Hollywood, Shirley embraced life at home. In addition to raising Linda Susan from her previous marriage, Shirley gave birth to a son, Charles Black Jr., in 1952 and two years later welcomed another daughter, Lori Black. </p>
    1956: Embracing Motherhood

    After stepping away from Hollywood, Shirley embraced life at home. In addition to raising Linda Susan from her previous marriage, Shirley gave birth to a son, Charles Black Jr., in 1952 and two years later welcomed another daughter, Lori Black.

  • <p>Shirley offered her time and services as a volunteer at the Allied Arts Guild to raise money for the Stanford Home for Convalescent Children. </p>
    1957: Volunteer Work

    Shirley offered her time and services as a volunteer at the Allied Arts Guild to raise money for the Stanford Home for Convalescent Children.

  • <p>Shirley relaxes with her family, including her husband Charles and her three children, in the living room of their California home.</p>
    1957: Life Outside of Hollywood

    Shirley relaxes with her family, including her husband Charles and her three children, in the living room of their California home.

  • <p>In 1958, Shirley made a triumphant return to the screen — this time on television. The actress starred in <em>Shirley Temple's Storybook,</em> which included stories like <em>The</em> <em>Beauty and the Beast </em>and <em>The Little Mermaid</em>. </p>
    1958: Returning to Show Business

    In 1958, Shirley made a triumphant return to the screen — this time on television. The actress starred in Shirley Temple's Storybook, which included stories like The Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

  • <p>Shirley's TV series ended up being a huge success, aired from 1958 until 1961, and broadcasted over 40 episodes on NBC. </p>
    1960: Television Success

    Shirley's TV series ended up being a huge success, aired from 1958 until 1961, and broadcasted over 40 episodes on NBC.

  • <p>Shirley attended the 1961 Academy Awards to present the Academy Juvenile Award, which she was the first recipient of, to Hayley Mills. Since Hayley could not attend the show, her <a href="https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/1961/U?qt-honorees=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:award was presented to Annette Funicello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">award was presented to Annette Funicello</a> (right). </p>
    1961: Presenting at the Oscars

    Shirley attended the 1961 Academy Awards to present the Academy Juvenile Award, which she was the first recipient of, to Hayley Mills. Since Hayley could not attend the show, her award was presented to Annette Funicello (right).

  • <p>In 1967, Shirley decided to throw her hat in the ring of politics. The former child star entered the California Congressional race, although she ultimately conceded. </p>
    1967: A Turn in Politics

    In 1967, Shirley decided to throw her hat in the ring of politics. The former child star entered the California Congressional race, although she ultimately conceded.

  • <p>A lifelong member of the Republican Party, her loss in the election did not stop Shirley from working in politics. In 1968, she campaigned for Richard Nixon and spoke of her own ambitions to run again for office. </p>
    1968: Supporting the Republican Party

    A lifelong member of the Republican Party, her loss in the election did not stop Shirley from working in politics. In 1968, she campaigned for Richard Nixon and spoke of her own ambitions to run again for office.

  • <p>Not long after the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia, Shirley was photographed fleeing the country for the German border. </p>
    1968: Getting Involved in Foreign Affairs

    Not long after the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia, Shirley was photographed fleeing the country for the German border.

  • <p>With her life on screen behind her, Shirley began a new career as an international diplomat. In 1969, the former actress was appointed the United States representative for the United Nations. </p>
    1969: Appointed to the United Nations

    With her life on screen behind her, Shirley began a new career as an international diplomat. In 1969, the former actress was appointed the United States representative for the United Nations.

  • <p>Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1973 and received successful treatment for the disease. The actress opened up to <a href="http://franklinbookstore.com/index.php?route=product%2Fproduct&product_id=4207" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McCall's magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>McCall's </em>magazine</a> about her diagnosis, which helped remove a lot of the stigma and misconception around the disease. </p>
    1973: A Health Scare

    Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1973 and received successful treatment for the disease. The actress opened up to McCall's magazine about her diagnosis, which helped remove a lot of the stigma and misconception around the disease.

  • <p>After her post at the United Nations ended, Shirley was given the position of the United States Ambassador to Ghana. She remained on the post until 1977. </p>
    1974: Becoming an Ambassador

    After her post at the United Nations ended, Shirley was given the position of the United States Ambassador to Ghana. She remained on the post until 1977.

  • <p>In 1974, Shirley was named the first female Chief of Protocol and was in charge of the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter. Here, she's seen arriving at the Inaugural Ball. </p>
    1974: A New Role

    In 1974, Shirley was named the first female Chief of Protocol and was in charge of the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter. Here, she's seen arriving at the Inaugural Ball.

  • <p>In 1988, the former child star released her autobiography, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Child-Star-Shirley-Temple-Black/dp/0070055327?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35392518%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Child Star: An Autobiography" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Child Star: An Autobiography</em></a>. In it she detailed her time as the number one box office star in America, her relationship with her parents (<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/movies/shirley-temple-child-star-appreciation/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they &quot;showered her&quot; in love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">they "showered her" in love</a>), and her decision to retire at the age of 22. </p>
    1988: A Memoir

    In 1988, the former child star released her autobiography, Child Star: An Autobiography. In it she detailed her time as the number one box office star in America, her relationship with her parents (they "showered her" in love), and her decision to retire at the age of 22.

  • <p>In 1988, Shirley received the first ever honorary title of Foreign Service Officer for her time working as a diplomat. </p>
    1988: A High Honor

    In 1988, Shirley received the first ever honorary title of Foreign Service Officer for her time working as a diplomat.

  • <p>President George H. W. Bush appointed Shirley as the ambassador to the new Czechoslovakia in 1989. </p>
    1989: A New Position

    President George H. W. Bush appointed Shirley as the ambassador to the new Czechoslovakia in 1989.

  • <p>Shirley remained the ambassador to Czechoslovakia until 1992, and lived abroad in Prague during this time. </p>
    48/51

    Shirley remained the ambassador to Czechoslovakia until 1992, and lived abroad in Prague during this time.

  • <p>President Bill Clinton recognized the diplomat's years of service by awarding Shirley with the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998. </p>
    1998: The Kennedy Center Honors

    President Bill Clinton recognized the diplomat's years of service by awarding Shirley with the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998.

  • <p>Shirley returned to the stage once again in 2006, this time to accept the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. Her husband, Charles Black, passed away the year before, so the actress was escorted by their son. </p>
    2006: A Lifetime Achievement Award

    Shirley returned to the stage once again in 2006, this time to accept the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. Her husband, Charles Black, passed away the year before, so the actress was escorted by their son.

  • <p>Shirley started performing at the age of three and continued to have a long and impactful career well beyond the silver screen. At the age of 85, she passed away in Woodside, California of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). </p>
    2014: Remembering an Icon

    Shirley started performing at the age of three and continued to have a long and impactful career well beyond the silver screen. At the age of 85, she passed away in Woodside, California of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Shirley Temple was born in 1928 in Santa Monica, California. The youngest of three children, her mother was a housewife, while her father worked as a banker.

RELATED: The Most Popular Child Star the Year You Were Born
She served as a U.S. ambassador to two countries and ran for congress.

