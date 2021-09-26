Shirley Temple Wasn't Just a Child Star — She Actually Had Quite the Political Career
- 1/51
Shirley Temple Wasn't Just a Child Star — She Actually Had Quite the Political Career
- 2/51
1930: A Young Shirley
- 3/51
1930: Young Talent
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/51
1932: Her Big Break
- 5/51
1934: A Studio Contract
- 6/51
1934: The Original Family Manager
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/51
1934: Her First Big Film
- 8/51
1935: Little Miss Miracle
- 9/51
1935: Hollywood Playmates
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/51
1935: Costars on Set
- 11/51
1935: An Honorary Award
- 12/51
1935: An Academy Award
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/51
1937: A Star Birthday
- 14/51
1938: Another Big Hit
- 15/51
1939: Hollywood's Biggest Star
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/51
1939: At the Academy Awards
- 17/51
1942: Becoming a Teenager
- 18/51
1944: Her First Adult Role
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/51
1944: Helping the War Effort
- 20/51
1945: Getting Engaged
- 21/51
1945: Her Wedding Day
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/51
1945: A Grown Up Shirley
- 23/51
1946: Dancing Again
- 24/51
1947: A Big Role
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/51
1948: An Even Bigger Role
- 26/51
1948: Having a Baby
- 27/51
1949: Working on a Classic
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/51
1949: Married Costars
- 29/51
1949: A Divorce
- 30/51
1949: Supported by Family
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/51
1950: Another Marriage
- 32/51
1956: Embracing Motherhood
- 33/51
1957: Volunteer Work
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/51
1957: Life Outside of Hollywood
- 35/51
1958: Returning to Show Business
- 36/51
1960: Television Success
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/51
1961: Presenting at the Oscars
- 38/51
1967: A Turn in Politics
- 39/51
1968: Supporting the Republican Party
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/51
1968: Getting Involved in Foreign Affairs
- 41/51
1969: Appointed to the United Nations
- 42/51
1973: A Health Scare
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/51
1974: Becoming an Ambassador
- 44/51
1974: A New Role
- 45/51
1988: A Memoir
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/51
1988: A High Honor
- 47/51
1989: A New Position
- 48/51
1992: A Prestigious Posting
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 49/51
1998: The Kennedy Center Honors
- 50/51
2006: A Lifetime Achievement Award
- 51/51
2014: Remembering an Icon