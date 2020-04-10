Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and More

Although coronavirus is preventing the royal family from their annual Easter church outing, take a look back at some of the best photos from the holiday.

Princess Diana coordinated light blue outfits with son Prince William as they stepped out for Easter church services in 1987. The little royal even held hands with big cousin Peter Phillips! Prince William practiced his royal handshake while attending the holiday service in 1988. Scroll to continue with content Ad Prince William walked hand-in-hand with mom Diana, sporting a red and black ensemble with a surprise hint of pink, while Prince Charles followed right behind in 1989. Also in 1989, Prince Harry stayed close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Queen Mother had an adorable escort for the Easter services in 1992: her great-grandson, Prince William! Does little Prince Harry know that one day he'll be marrying Meghan Markle at the church that traditionally holds Easter mass, St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle? Three princes! The Queen's three sons — Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles — were all in attendance at the 1992 church services for Easter. The Queen traditionally receives flowers from a young child — like this adorable little girl in some sparkling jeans! — upon leaving the church. In 2013, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice show off their whimsical taste in fascinators as they share a laugh with dad Prince Andrew. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Easter mass in 2017, with neutral colors being the trend. Of course, Queen Elizabeth rarely steps out without a bright ensemble, like her Easter egg blue jacket and matching hat in 2017. Her husband, Prince Philip, follows behind as she accepts a bouquet of flowers. Kate shows off her picture-perfect curtsy to greet the monarch. Kate was just weeks away from welcoming Prince Louis when she and Prince William attended the Easter outing in April 2018. And Kate wasn't the only pregnant royal in attendance that year — Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, showed off her baby bump before welcoming daughter Lena. 2018 also marked the first time Princess Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank joined the royal family for Easter church services. Queen Elizabeth chose a bold pink ensemble for her 2018 outing, which perfectly coordinated with her flowers. Blue was the color of the year in 2019! Prince Harry attended Easter services solo in 2019, as Meghan Markle was just a few short weeks away from welcoming son Archie. Kate and Prince William share a laugh as they make their way to the holiday mass. While waiting for Queen Elizabeth to arrive, brothers William and Harry have a chat with Mike Tindall and Kate. The royals line up outside of St. George's Chapel ready to greet the monarch. Once again, Kate masters a curtsy. Queen Elizabeth, who wore a pink and teal ensemble, was delighted by two young boys who presented her with flowers.