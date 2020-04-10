Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and More

Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePeopleApril 10, 2020, 4:24 p.m. UTCAlthough coronavirus is preventing the royal family from their annual Easter church outing, take a look back at some of the best photos from the holiday.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreRoyal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePrincess Diana coordinated light blue outfits with son Prince William as they stepped out for Easter church services in 1987. The little royal even held hands with big cousin Peter Phillips!Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePrince William practiced his royal handshake while attending the holiday service in 1988.Scroll to continue with contentAdRoyal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePrince William walked hand-in-hand with mom Diana, sporting a red and black ensemble with a surprise hint of pink, while Prince Charles followed right behind in 1989.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreAlso in 1989, Prince Harry stayed close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreThe Queen Mother had an adorable escort for the Easter services in 1992: her great-grandson, Prince William!Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreDoes little Prince Harry know that one day he'll be marrying Meghan Markle at the church that traditionally holds Easter mass, St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle?Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreThree princes! The Queen's three sons — Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles — were all in attendance at the 1992 church services for Easter.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreThe Queen traditionally receives flowers from a young child — like this adorable little girl in some sparkling jeans! — upon leaving the church.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreIn 2013, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice show off their whimsical taste in fascinators as they share a laugh with dad Prince Andrew.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePrincess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Easter mass in 2017, with neutral colors being the trend.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreOf course, Queen Elizabeth rarely steps out without a bright ensemble, like her Easter egg blue jacket and matching hat in 2017. Her husband, Prince Philip, follows behind as she accepts a bouquet of flowers.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreKate shows off her picture-perfect curtsy to greet the monarch.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreKate was just weeks away from welcoming Prince Louis when she and Prince William attended the Easter outing in April 2018.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreAnd Kate wasn't the only pregnant royal in attendance that year — Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, showed off her baby bump before welcoming daughter Lena.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and More2018 also marked the first time Princess Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank joined the royal family for Easter church services.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreQueen Elizabeth chose a bold pink ensemble for her 2018 outing, which perfectly coordinated with her flowers.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreBlue was the color of the year in 2019!Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MorePrince Harry attended Easter services solo in 2019, as Meghan Markle was just a few short weeks away from welcoming son Archie.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreKate and Prince William share a laugh as they make their way to the holiday mass.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreWhile waiting for Queen Elizabeth to arrive, brothers William and Harry have a chat with Mike Tindall and Kate.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreThe royals line up outside of St. George's Chapel ready to greet the monarch.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreOnce again, Kate masters a curtsy.Royal Easter Through the Years — Best Photos of the Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and MoreQueen Elizabeth, who wore a pink and teal ensemble, was delighted by two young boys who presented her with flowers.