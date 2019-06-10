Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the weekYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 10, 2019, 10:24 p.m. UTCOur weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.Best quotes of the weekToronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard explains his old high school and college catch phrase "Board man gets paid."Best quotes of the weekUSWNT coach Jill Ellis responds to Hope Solo's criticism.Best quotes of the weekDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shares his feelings about the Lakers' disorganization.Scroll to continue with contentAdBest quotes of the weekDuke coach Mike Krzyzewski tells The News and Observer about coaching his grandson Michael Savarino who will be a preferred walk-on next season.Best quotes of the weekThe WTA blasted a decision to put the women's semifinals on smaller outside courts.Best quotes of the weekDeMar DeRozan tells Bleacher Report about his trade from the Toronto Raptors and the groundwork he laid out, which led to the team's current success.Best quotes of the weekFormer Chicago Bears returner Devin Hester is very confident in his NFL legacy.Best quotes of the weekHenry Cejudo tells Yahoo Sports columnist Kevin Iole about his fight against Marlon Moraes.Best quotes of the weekRajon Rondo explains his perspective on the past season with the Los Angeles Lakers.Best quotes of the weekTom Brady clarified his trademark registration of "Tom Terrific" to reporters during a Patriots' minicamp.Best quotes of the weekEagles linebacker Zach Brown explains the difference from his former Washington Redskins to the move to Philadelphia.