Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Our weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard explains his old high school and college catch phrase "<a href="https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/raptors-kawhi-leonard-board-man-explanation-050327500.html" data-ylk="slk:Board man gets paid;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Board man gets paid</a>."
Best quotes of the week
USWNT coach Jill Ellis responds to <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/jill-ellis-hope-solo-comments-response-175057689.html" data-ylk="slk:Hope Solo's criticism;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Hope Solo's criticism</a>.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/dallas-mavericks-mark-cuban-happy-los-angeles-lakers-struggling-nba-lebron-james-jeanie-buss-021053781.html" data-ylk="slk:shares his feelings;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">shares his feelings</a> about the Lakers' disorganization.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tells The News and Observer about <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/duke-blue-devils-coach-k-mike-krzyzewski-grandson-walk-on-michael-savarino-225051732.html" data-ylk="slk:coaching his grandson Michael Savarino;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">coaching his grandson Michael Savarino</a> who will be a preferred walk-on next season.
The WTA <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wta-calls-french-open-officials-decision-to-put-womens-semis-on-outside-courts-unfair-and-inappropriate-205625836.html" data-ylk="slk:blasted a decision;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">blasted a decision</a> to put the women's semifinals on smaller outside courts.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/de-mar-de-rozan-takes-credit-for-raptors-rise-i-had-to-be-the-sacrificial-lamb-012341273.html" data-ylk="slk:DeMar DeRozan tells Bleacher Report;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">DeMar DeRozan tells Bleacher Report</a> about his trade from the Toronto Raptors and the groundwork he laid out, which led to the team's current success.
Former Chicago Bears returner Devin Hester is <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/former-bears-returner-devin-hester-has-no-doubt-hell-be-in-the-hall-of-fame-134122264.html" data-ylk="slk:very confident;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">very confident</a> in his NFL legacy.
Henry Cejudo tells Yahoo Sports columnist Kevin Iole about <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/henry-cejudo-marlon-moraes-is-unquestionably-the-toughest-guy-ive-fought-144202977.html" data-ylk="slk:his fight against Marlon Moraes;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">his fight against Marlon Moraes</a>.
Rajon Rondo <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/rajon-rondo-talks-lakers-season-i-think-we-held-it-together-as-best-as-possible-235225438.html" data-ylk="slk:explains his perspective;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">explains his perspective</a> on the past season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tom Brady <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/tom-brady-says-he-doesnt-like-the-nickname-tom-terrific-meant-no-disrespect-to-mets-tom-seaver-172125590.html" data-ylk="slk:clarified his trademark registration;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">clarified his trademark registration</a> of "Tom Terrific" to reporters during a Patriots' minicamp.
Eagles linebacker Zach Brown <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/eagles-lb-zach-brown-says-difference-between-philly-and-washington-is-night-and-day-155107573.html" data-ylk="slk:explains the difference;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">explains the difference</a> from his former Washington Redskins to the move to Philadelphia.
